A Leesburg man is behind bars after he reportedly dropped a bag of cocaine onto the ground outside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Michael Deon Grant, 38, of 1137 Veech Road, was charged with possession of cocaine after his arrest early Saturday. He was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy for failing to come to a complete stop before turning right on red from Griffin Road on to County Road 468, according to the sheriff’s office report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO