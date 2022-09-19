ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

Matt
1d ago

smoking weed in your vehicle is literally the dumbest thing you can do. once the vehicle smells like weed and you get pulled over you are screwed. make sure your vehicle is registered and kept super clean and you won't have issues. smells mean they start to ask questions

Reply
7
Jason Schroeder
2d ago

These rookie drug dealers are literally too stupid to function.

Reply(3)
12
Related
leesburg-news.com

Man jailed after dropping bag of cocaine on ground during traffic stop

A Leesburg man is behind bars after he reportedly dropped a bag of cocaine onto the ground outside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Michael Deon Grant, 38, of 1137 Veech Road, was charged with possession of cocaine after his arrest early Saturday. He was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy for failing to come to a complete stop before turning right on red from Griffin Road on to County Road 468, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeding driver nabbed on drunk driving charge in Leesburg

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the wee hours Saturday when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy clocked him driving 87 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and Lakes Boulevard in Leesburg. It appeared the driver, 47-year-old Antonio Luis Pabon...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Window Tint#Tinted Windows#Infiniti
leesburg-news.com

Trespassed Umatilla man accused of punching hospital employee

A 52-year-old Umatilla man with a violent history was arrested after he allegedly punched a UF Health-Leesburg Hospital employee over being trespassed from the hospital Saturday night. Jason Dean Smith was charged with simple battery (five prior convictions) after the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. behind the UF Health...
UMATILLA, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco detectives searching for two suspects that stole merchandise from store

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County detectives are searching for two suspects involved in stolen merchandise. According to deputies, On Sept. 5 around 10:35 a.m. and Sept. 12 around 1:30 p.m., two suspects, shown here, stole merchandise from a business in the 5900 block of Wesley Grove Blvd. in Wesley Chapel. On Sept. 12 around 1 p.m., the same suspects stole merchandise from a business in the 1800 block of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy