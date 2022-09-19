Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision
At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up this Weekend: 34+ Ways To Welcome Fall
Fall has finally arrived in Bucks County! This weekend is jam packed with fabulous fall festivals, exciting live shows, markets and much more!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
Philly residents could soon get paid for reporting quality of life issues in their neighborhoods
An ordinance that incentivizes Philadelphia residents to help solve quality of life issues in their neighborhoods was introduced by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday. The Citizen Watchdog Fund bill would reward those who help address things like illegal dumping, excessive noise and ATV usage on the streets. A payment...
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer. George W....
Buckingham Township Boutique Offers Designer Goods in A Historic House
The house will be up for the next month, offering an array of quality goods. A unique home in the Bucks County area will be the home of a designer goods store, offering artsy products and garden goods. The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown is hosting their 47th annual Bucks...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
wlvr.org
Bethlehem residents voice concern over ‘maple syrup smell’ pouring over area
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Residents on Tuesday brought a concerning smell to the attention of Bethlehem City Council. George Andrews, who lives near Cypress Road, took to the podium to represent the group in their concerns. “We’re having very, very awful smells,” Andrews said. “It’s all about air quality. We...
This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference
The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
Quakertown Residents Say Goodbye to Beloved Theatre
The theatre was one of several that closed as a result of pandemic-era restrictions.Image via iStock. Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks.
Highly Anticipated Mixed-Use Community in Downingtown Beginning to Take Shape
River Station, a residential and retail development project in Downingtown, is edging closer to completion, with phase one set to be done by November, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The first phase includes the construction of 203 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space, according...
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch. The areas of Feasterville and Lower Southampton now have two of the 33 roundabouts used in the state. Over the...
phillygrub.blog
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."
Comments / 0