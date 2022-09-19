ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision

At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
NEWTOWN, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up this Weekend: 34+ Ways To Welcome Fall

Fall has finally arrived in Bucks County! This weekend is jam packed with fabulous fall festivals, exciting live shows, markets and much more!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference

The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Quakertown Residents Say Goodbye to Beloved Theatre

The theatre was one of several that closed as a result of pandemic-era restrictions.Image via iStock. Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
phillygrub.blog

Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia

Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

