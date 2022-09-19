PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."

