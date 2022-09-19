Read full article on original website
Boston's Mayor Wu announces investment in trees for cooling, flood reduction and beauty
Boston will more than triple the number of city employees focused on trees, from 5 to 16 people, and create a new forestry office in an effort to expand tree coverage in the city. An urban forestry report out today says 27% of the city is covered by trees, on average. But the canopy varies from just 7% in East Boston to 43% in Jamaica Plain.
New book is centered on the Black experience in higher ed, and how white women on campus can help
Two Black Massachusetts professors have highlighted the importance of mentorship in higher education and how white women faculty on college campuses can feel more comfortable mentoring their students of color in the book "Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus." We meet the book's authors, Janie Victoria Ward, professor emerita...
PHOTOS: Climate protests snarl traffic during Boston's morning commute
Fifteen were arrested Wednesday as climate change protesters marched and blocked lanes of traffic on Boston's streets in effort to "pressure the [Massachusetts] government to ban new fossil fuel infrastructure," according to a press release from the group. The few dozen protesters carried flags, banners and a large puppet through...
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
House advances Boston real estate transfer tax
A proposed tax in Boston hit the House floor Monday in a late-session advancement for the controversial idea of imposing a new charge — up to 2% — on real estate transactions over $2 million in the state's most populous city. The House gave the bill a vote...
Walgreens to buy remainder of Stoughton-based Shields Health for $1.4B
Walgreens is spending nearly $1.4 billion to buy the remaining stake in Shields Health Solutions it doesn’t already own as it pushes into the fast-growing specialty pharmacy business. The drugstore chain hopes to close on the remainder of the company by the end of the year. Walgreens started building...
