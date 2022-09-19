ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

PHOTOS: Climate protests snarl traffic during Boston's morning commute

Fifteen were arrested Wednesday as climate change protesters marched and blocked lanes of traffic on Boston's streets in effort to "pressure the [Massachusetts] government to ban new fossil fuel infrastructure," according to a press release from the group. The few dozen protesters carried flags, banners and a large puppet through...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.

In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WBUR

House advances Boston real estate transfer tax

A proposed tax in Boston hit the House floor Monday in a late-session advancement for the controversial idea of imposing a new charge — up to 2% — on real estate transactions over $2 million in the state's most populous city. The House gave the bill a vote...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Walgreens to buy remainder of Stoughton-based Shields Health for $1.4B

Walgreens is spending nearly $1.4 billion to buy the remaining stake in Shields Health Solutions it doesn’t already own as it pushes into the fast-growing specialty pharmacy business. The drugstore chain hopes to close on the remainder of the company by the end of the year. Walgreens started building...
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy