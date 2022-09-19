ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Benzinga

DXC Attracts Takeover Interest

DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest

Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Encompass Health

Encompass Health EHC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Encompass Health. The company has an average price target of $64.33 with a high of $66.00 and a low of $62.00.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market...
