2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company's net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
DXC Attracts Takeover Interest
DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
Benzinga
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Encompass Health
Encompass Health EHC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Encompass Health. The company has an average price target of $64.33 with a high of $66.00 and a low of $62.00.
Is Tesla Stock Recession-Proof?
Tesla's shares have held up reasonably well against a slew of macroeconomic headwinds.
C21 Investments Q2 2023 Revenue Declines 16% YoY, Here Are The Details
C21 Investments Inc. CXXIF CXXI Q2 2023 revenue was $7.2 million, a 16% decrease compared to $8.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, and 4% decrease sequentially. Gross margin of 53.8% - up 40 basis points sequentially,. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q1 2023.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market...
