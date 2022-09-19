Read full article on original website
Want Happy Employees? Make Sure Your Leaders Have These 4 Key Characteristics.
These are four key characteristics of leaders that support having happy employees.
Common Mistakes First-Time Entrepreneurs Make and How to Stop Them
Starting a business is a risky endeavor, even for seasoned professionals. The good news is the common pitfalls can be avoided by identifying and understanding them.
How a Mentor Can Be Your GPS to Unimaginable Growth and Success
Figuring out your path through your career can be done alone, but a mentor can make your life easier, your next step more apparent and help you grow in ways you never thought of.
Fast Company
Want to keep top talent? Create clear paths to advancement
As someone who has literally had 19 different jobs at the same company, I can personally attest to the power of employee mobility. Growing up in an organization that continually invests in talent, I benefited from a steady stream of opportunities that has kept me engaged and challenged for 40 years.
4 Leadership Lessons I Learned From a Mountain-Climbing Crisis
During a team-building challenge to climb Mount Whitney, how did a group of individuals who were previously only connected by work email threads become a steadfast team?
BIPOC Business Leaders From Indeed, Twitter and More Share Success Tips for Entrepreneurs
Executives from major brands share their best advice and the moves they’ve found foundational to success. Three tips for entrepreneurs on moves that foster success:. Know that cultivating business contacts early in one’s career can turn out to be helpful down the road — even if they may not appear so at first.
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
msn.com
Got a Business Idea? 15 Tips for Gaining Stakeholder Buy-In
No matter how good a business idea may seem, every new initiative will not have complete buy-in from stakeholders at the start. No matter whether it's investors, employees, partners or consumers, the onus is on the entrepreneur to present a worthy pitch, gain support and address concerns that may arise from the audience.
ceoworld.biz
Getting Your Point Across: 7 Tips for Becoming a Better Communicator and Building Connections with Colleagues
When it comes to company culture and employee morale, all roads lead to company leadership. As successful leaders know, management sets the tone for productivity, collaboration, respect and so much more through their words and actions. Unfortunately, they are a few professionals who fail to realize the negative impact they are having on others around them because on account of what they say. What may seem motivational or educational to some is an incredible insult to others.
Dyson’s Peggy Elsrode on Supporting Women at Every Level
Peggy Elsrode, president, Americas at Dyson, brought the audience at WWD’s Women in Power event back to the ’90s. It was a time, she said, when she worked at a company with only three other women — and they were forbidden from wearing pants. Fast-forwarding to 2020, Elsrode once again found herself as the only woman in the room, as the lone woman in senior leadership and the highest-level female at Dyson. More from WWDInside the Second Annual Women in Power EventSlowear RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Unfortunately, this is not an unusual circumstance. Today, while 48 percent of the...
Advantages and Disadvantages of Big Data
Big data may seem like any other buzzword in business. Still, it’s important to understand how big data benefits a company and how it’s limited. If a company uses big data to its advantage, it can be a major boon for them and help them outperform its competitors. Advantages include improved decision making, reduced costs, increased productivity and enhanced customer service. Disadvantages include cybersecurity risks, talent gaps and compliance complications.
TechCrunch
‘Just break even’ may be the worst possible advice for startups in turbulent times
Those that are faring badly. Those that might soar but could just as easily plummet. The venture market is not about achieving steady growth, and when a startup favors profits over ambition, the whole point of its existence is moot. In these turbulent times, only a miracle could help the...
Craving Community? Find it in a Fitness Group and Reap Physical and Mental Health Benefits
(Victor Freitas/Unsplash) As we continue to recover from years of isolation, a whole bunch of us are ready to feel like we belong to a community once again. Experts much smarter than me refer to this as a sense of belonging as social identity. Belonging to a community offers a sense of connectedness, which is important to our mental health.
How to Find Remote Jobs That Fit Your Values
Here are a few tips on finding a remote job that's a good fit for you.
