Peggy Elsrode, president, Americas at Dyson, brought the audience at WWD’s Women in Power event back to the ’90s. It was a time, she said, when she worked at a company with only three other women — and they were forbidden from wearing pants. Fast-forwarding to 2020, Elsrode once again found herself as the only woman in the room, as the lone woman in senior leadership and the highest-level female at Dyson. More from WWDInside the Second Annual Women in Power EventSlowear RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Unfortunately, this is not an unusual circumstance. Today, while 48 percent of the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO