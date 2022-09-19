ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

Want to keep top talent? Create clear paths to advancement

As someone who has literally had 19 different jobs at the same company, I can personally attest to the power of employee mobility. Growing up in an organization that continually invests in talent, I benefited from a steady stream of opportunities that has kept me engaged and challenged for 40 years.
psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?

The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
msn.com

Got a Business Idea? 15 Tips for Gaining Stakeholder Buy-In

No matter how good a business idea may seem, every new initiative will not have complete buy-in from stakeholders at the start. No matter whether it's investors, employees, partners or consumers, the onus is on the entrepreneur to present a worthy pitch, gain support and address concerns that may arise from the audience.
ceoworld.biz

Getting Your Point Across: 7 Tips for Becoming a Better Communicator and Building Connections with Colleagues

When it comes to company culture and employee morale, all roads lead to company leadership. As successful leaders know, management sets the tone for productivity, collaboration, respect and so much more through their words and actions. Unfortunately, they are a few professionals who fail to realize the negative impact they are having on others around them because on account of what they say. What may seem motivational or educational to some is an incredible insult to others.
WWD

Dyson’s Peggy Elsrode on Supporting Women at Every Level

Peggy Elsrode, president, Americas at Dyson, brought the audience at WWD’s Women in Power event back to the ’90s. It was a time, she said, when she worked at a company with only three other women — and they were forbidden from wearing pants. Fast-forwarding to 2020, Elsrode once again found herself as the only woman in the room, as the lone woman in senior leadership and the highest-level female at Dyson. More from WWDInside the Second Annual Women in Power EventSlowear RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Unfortunately, this is not an unusual circumstance. Today, while 48 percent of the...
HackerNoon

Advantages and Disadvantages of Big Data

Big data may seem like any other buzzword in business. Still, it’s important to understand how big data benefits a company and how it’s limited. If a company uses big data to its advantage, it can be a major boon for them and help them outperform its competitors. Advantages include improved decision making, reduced costs, increased productivity and enhanced customer service. Disadvantages include cybersecurity risks, talent gaps and compliance complications.
