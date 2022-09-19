ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, AR

arkadelphian.com

Schedule announced for weekend arts festival

ARKADELPHIA — The schedule is set for the 2022 Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts. The two-day, weekend festival begins Friday, September 23 at noon in the city’s downtown area. Shop Artist Row starting at noon with music and food beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, September 23. The fun...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hazardous waste drop-off set for Clark County

The annual Clark County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Highway 67. For more information call 870-246-7602 or 870-246-5847. The following items in their original, marked containers will be accepted:. Automotive. Antifreeze; brake...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NOLA.com

Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

I-30 traffic pattern change begins this week

HASKELL — Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires two traffic shifts onto newly constructed pavement in the median. Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114) will be shifted in stages onto the new pavement. No ramp access will be impacted by the traffic shift.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Peake GT students take part in STEM Day

Peake Elementary School 5th Grade GT Students recently participated in STEM Day at Arkansas State University Three Rivers campus in Malvern. The event was sponsored by Optimum. Students who attended the event are Cooper Babb, Tiana Berry, Cleo Chism, Diauria Clark, Payton Franci, Bryce Forthman, Savannah Garrett, Cole Greer, Jaylyn Manrique, and Jack Taylor. Hillary Brown is the K-5 GT Teacher for Perritt and Peake. Misti Dixon is the APSD GT Coordinator.
MALVERN, AR

