Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Historic Central High School street to be renamed to honor Little Rock 9
The Little Rock City Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the street in front of Central High School.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
arkadelphian.com
Schedule announced for weekend arts festival
ARKADELPHIA — The schedule is set for the 2022 Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts. The two-day, weekend festival begins Friday, September 23 at noon in the city’s downtown area. Shop Artist Row starting at noon with music and food beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, September 23. The fun...
Group offers to market Majestic site on Hot Springs’ behalf
An economic group based in Hot Springs offered to help the city market a historic site that has been barren for nearly a decade after it burned and then was later demolished. The hope is to identify a developer who can find a purpose for the site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Hazardous waste drop-off set for Clark County
The annual Clark County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Highway 67. For more information call 870-246-7602 or 870-246-5847. The following items in their original, marked containers will be accepted:. Automotive. Antifreeze; brake...
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
NOLA.com
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Retiring Nashville School District Assistant Superintendent honored Monday afternoon
Monday afternoon, the Nashville School District held a retirement reception for Assistant Superintendent Joe Kell. Administrators, teachers, staff members along with family and friends enjoyed cake and punch while sharing stories with and about Kell. Kell has served the Nashville School District for the past 20 years and his last...
arkadelphian.com
I-30 traffic pattern change begins this week
HASKELL — Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires two traffic shifts onto newly constructed pavement in the median. Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114) will be shifted in stages onto the new pavement. No ramp access will be impacted by the traffic shift.
Little Rock police asking for public’s help in identifying car tied to deadly weekend shooting investigation
Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help concerning a deadly weekend shooting at a Murphy gas station.
KATV
1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
arkadelphian.com
Peake GT students take part in STEM Day
Peake Elementary School 5th Grade GT Students recently participated in STEM Day at Arkansas State University Three Rivers campus in Malvern. The event was sponsored by Optimum. Students who attended the event are Cooper Babb, Tiana Berry, Cleo Chism, Diauria Clark, Payton Franci, Bryce Forthman, Savannah Garrett, Cole Greer, Jaylyn Manrique, and Jack Taylor. Hillary Brown is the K-5 GT Teacher for Perritt and Peake. Misti Dixon is the APSD GT Coordinator.
Comments / 0