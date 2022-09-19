Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights
Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last...
Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FOXBusiness
FedEx closing stores, offices, delaying hires, pulls forecast
FedEx says a drop-off in its global package delivery business has triggered a belt-tightening move. The company said Thursday it is closing storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hiring. The news sent FedEx shares plunging more than 20% when the New York Stock Exchange opened Friday. The company...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC faces new pressure from investors as merger hangs in the balance
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is facing investor concerns about a potential failed merger with former President Donald Trump's company. The investors are seeking protections to their profits against the potential liquidation of the blank check company. DWAC shareholders will vote in October to extend the merger with Trump Media and...
Comments / 0