Law

Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
Benzinga

Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FOXBusiness

FedEx closing stores, offices, delaying hires, pulls forecast

FedEx says a drop-off in its global package delivery business has triggered a belt-tightening move. The company said Thursday it is closing storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hiring. The news sent FedEx shares plunging more than 20% when the New York Stock Exchange opened Friday. The company...
CNBC

Trump-linked SPAC faces new pressure from investors as merger hangs in the balance

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is facing investor concerns about a potential failed merger with former President Donald Trump's company. The investors are seeking protections to their profits against the potential liquidation of the blank check company. DWAC shareholders will vote in October to extend the merger with Trump Media and...
