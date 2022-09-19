Read full article on original website
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
These Retailers Are Opening New Stores
For all the talk of retail’s shrinking physical footprint, some nameplates continue growing their real-world reach. Bloomingdale’s scales down Bloomingdale’s announced plans to open a second, smaller-format Bloomie’s concept store in the Chicago area, following the launch of a Virginia location last year. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer a curated assortment of casual and contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Opening at the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., the new Bloomie’s location will also introduce soft home textiles. The opening will coincide with the closure of Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location, which begins clearance sales on Sept. 6 before shutting down next month. “We’re excited to...
Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
Instacart’s Connected Stores Blur the Lines Between In-Store and Digital Grocery Shopping
If the connected economy is about how digital payments enable new ways of going about day-to-day experiences, then the connected store provides an apt expression of how channels can simply vanish, replaced by pure experience. Already walking this line with a legion of pickers who walk physical store aisles on...
Retail Tech: RTR Pops Up with Leap, Quiet Platforms Taps FourKites
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Brick-and-mortar stores Rent the Runway/ThirdLove/Leap Rent the Runway is making another comeback to physical retail in tandem with Leap, a platform that assists e-commerce brands in securing brick-and-mortar store space. The temporary store is expected to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. later this month in the mixed-use center Georgetown Park. The designer fashion rental service shuttered its previous stores in 2020, but has since worked with Leap to open popup shops. Other Leap-powered shops set to open in Georgetown include Naadam,...
How to Unlock the Exponential Power of Attention to Supercharge Your Social Media Strategy
Your investment in content creation is worth more than you think. Once you unlock the value of ROAC, you'll never look at social media the same way again.
Salesforce is getting into bed with WhatsApp
Salesforce and WhatsApp have entered into a new partnership that will bring instant messaging facilities to the Customer 360 platform. The partnership, announced during Dreamforce 2022, will give businesses a new way to communicate with customers, courtesy of WhatsApp integrations for multiple Salesforce CRM applications. The arrangement will set the...
UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head
A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
Businesses Need to Rethink Lead Management. Here's How Tech Can Help.
Today's buyer journeys have become increasingly self-directed. Marketing and sales teams need to anticipate buyer needs and curate personalized interactions — and these technology solutions can help.
TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion
Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon
Oracle is taking cloud business from Amazon.
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
CEO Marc Rosen on the Playbook for Transforming JCPenney
At JCPenney, the balance sheet has been cleaned up, the management team rebuilt and the store fleet rationalized. And there’s new ownership that’s beginning to invest substantially in several areas of business and is aligned with management on priorities.More from WWDInterior RTW Spring 2023Paul & Joe RTW Spring 2023Paolo Carzana RTW Spring 2023 That’s all according to Marc Rosen, chief executive officer of JCPenney, who in a wide-ranging interview spelled out how the retailer is advancing its “transformation” from a company that not long ago was on the verge of liquidation to one that’s been stabilized financially, striving to regain market share...
3 Advertising Trends to Watch in 2022
These are boom times for digital advertising. While the pandemic decimated the economy, the job market, and consumer confidence, it seems to have done little to quash a bonanza in digital ad spending. We forecast the US digital ad market will reach $239.89 billion this year, up 13.6% from 2021. To help you stay ahead in 2022, we've compiled three trends in the advertising industry to keep your eye on.
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
