Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
Washington Missourian
Pacific teams rank ninth
Pacific cross country runners competed in their third race of the season Saturday in Festus with both teams ranking ninth. Pacific’s girls totaled 199 points in their race and the boys scored 231.
Washington Missourian
Week 4 Football — Union at Pacific
Union defeated Pacific, 52-14, Friday, Sept. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Washington Missourian
Week 4 Football Borgia at Duchesne
Duchesne held off Borgia in football action Friday, Sept. 16, in St. Charles.
Washington Missourian
Union edges Knights, 1-0
Colton Sinclair’s goal from the right side in the sixth minute proved to be the difference for the Union soccer Wildcats. Union (3-3) used that goal to shut out the visiting St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-3) Tuesday, 1-0.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
waynecojournalbanner.com
The History of Cuivre River State Park
Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
laduenews.com
SugarBot Creamery churns up nostalgia on St. Charles’ Main Street
SugarBot Creamery, a soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles that celebrated its grand opening in June, offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, house-made frozen treats and other desserts. The shop, which replaces Little O’s Old Time...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays knock off defending division champ Zumwalt South
The Lady Jays unseated the defending GAC Central volleyball champions in three straight sets Thursday. Washington (5-8, 2-1) went on the road to knock off Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3, 2-1), 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100
A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
Washington Missourian
Lady Eagles score late to defeat Union
For four innings, the Sullivan Lady Eagles and Union Lady ’Cats slugged it out to a draw on the softball diamond. However, Sullivan added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to continue its Four Rivers Conference winning streak Thursday, 8-2.
