Pacific, MO

Washington Missourian

Pacific teams rank ninth

Pacific cross country runners competed in their third race of the season Saturday in Festus with both teams ranking ninth. Pacific’s girls totaled 199 points in their race and the boys scored 231.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 4 Football — Union at Pacific

Union defeated Pacific, 52-14, Friday, Sept. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 4 Football Borgia at Duchesne

Duchesne held off Borgia in football action Friday, Sept. 16, in St. Charles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Washington Missourian

Union edges Knights, 1-0

Colton Sinclair’s goal from the right side in the sixth minute proved to be the difference for the Union soccer Wildcats. Union (3-3) used that goal to shut out the visiting St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-3) Tuesday, 1-0.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
waynecojournalbanner.com

The History of Cuivre River State Park

Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
TROY, MO
#Indians
laduenews.com

SugarBot Creamery churns up nostalgia on St. Charles’ Main Street

SugarBot Creamery, a soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles that celebrated its grand opening in June, offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, house-made frozen treats and other desserts. The shop, which replaces Little O’s Old Time...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100

A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Eagles score late to defeat Union

For four innings, the Sullivan Lady Eagles and Union Lady ’Cats slugged it out to a draw on the softball diamond. However, Sullivan added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to continue its Four Rivers Conference winning streak Thursday, 8-2.
UNION, MO

