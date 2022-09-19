Read full article on original website
Related
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils 5 kW solar canopy for EV charging
California-based Paired Power has unveiled a 5 kW solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. Its PairTree product can be used in on-grid or off-grid modes and can be paired with lithium-ion battery systems with storage capacities of up to 40 kWh. “The product is currently only being sold in...
Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
EV Manufacturers Must Invest In Battery Raw Materials In Order To Make The Energy Transition Successful, Matt Fernley Urges Stakeholders
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
theevreport.com
BMW Group to use innovative round BMW battery cells in NEUE KLASSE from 2025
Munich – The BMW Group is convinced that powerful, innovative, sustainably-produced battery cells will be key to the success of individual electromobility in the future. The company is set to launch a new era of e-mobility from 2025 with the models of its NEUE KLASSE – using newly-developed round battery cells optimized for the new architecture for the first time.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
electrek.co
GM investing in Lithion Recycling to support advanced EV battery recycling tech
GM announced Thursday that its venture capital division, GM ventures, will invest in Lithion Recycling to support a sustainable circular battery ecosystem. The new partnership will focus on researching and developing a viable EV battery recycling method to further reduce emissions and the usage of critical minerals. Global supply chains...
electrek.co
NIO boosting its EV battery lease business with swap station expansion across Europe
Chinese EV automaker NIO has already rooted its flag in the soil of Europe, yet is still merely getting started with its plans to expand beyond its home turf. The company’s president recently shared that NIO plans to offer battery lease programs and a huge expansion of available swap stations as a strategy to entice more EU customers and gain a larger chunk of the growing EV market overseas.
teslarati.com
General Motors steps toward battery recycling with Lithion
General Motors has announced they are working with Lithion to create a circular battery ecosystem for their electric vehicles. The most resource-dense and expensive part of any electric vehicle is its battery. And due to the current state of lithium-ion technology, these batteries age and degrade as consumers use them, meaning many customers will either replace them or throw them out at the end of life. But what will happen with all of these spent batteries? General Motors believes they can create a circular battery ecosystem via battery recycling company Lithion.
Keysight Technologies, Jiyun Technologies Collaborate to Deliver a Tailored, Compact Battery Test System
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Jiyun Technologies to develop and deliver a tailored, compact battery test system for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005713/en/ Keysight Technologies battery test system at Jiyun (Graphic: Business Wire)
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
Comments / 0