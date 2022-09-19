Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas wants to revamp the property tax delinquency system that has failed to restore vacant and abandoned properties to productive use. Her plan is to start unwinding the harm caused to minority communities, particularly on the South and West sides, caused by redlining and other forms of housing discrimination like scant mortgage lending and below-value mortgage appraisals. She wants to change state law to eliminate the Scavenger Sale – a semi-annual auction designed to unload chronically tax delinquent properties for basement-bottom prices – that has proven inadequate in restoring distressed properties.

