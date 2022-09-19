Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
Loyola Phoenix
Rogers Park Free Store Continues Operations From New Location
Founded by PO Box Collective and the Rogers Park Community Response Team, the Rogers Park Free Store supplies community members with free household items. Following its relocation, the store’s new location is a 15-minute walk from Loyola’s Lakeshore Campus (LSC) located at 6525 N. Clark St. According to...
nwi.life
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.
On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
chicagocrusader.com
Pappas seeks to scrap broken tax scavenger sale
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas wants to revamp the property tax delinquency system that has failed to restore vacant and abandoned properties to productive use. Her plan is to start unwinding the harm caused to minority communities, particularly on the South and West sides, caused by redlining and other forms of housing discrimination like scant mortgage lending and below-value mortgage appraisals. She wants to change state law to eliminate the Scavenger Sale – a semi-annual auction designed to unload chronically tax delinquent properties for basement-bottom prices – that has proven inadequate in restoring distressed properties.
Rogers Park residents say landlord ignores basic needs: ‘It’s mice-infested galore’
Tenants of Northpoint Apartments in Rogers Park aired a long list of grievances with property owners Related Midwest, including infestations of mice and bed bugs, flooding and faulty appliances. Northside Action for Justice joined the tenants.
Best of Chatham & Greater Grand Crossing 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chatham & Greater Grand Crossing 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Austin Weekly News
City looking to put mixed-used developments on West Side lots
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) is seeking developers who can transform three groups of city-owned lots northeast and southwest of the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station. The project, which is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, groups the lots into three sites. Site...
fox32chicago.com
Hostile work environment in Chicago’s Department of Water Management triggers $950K settlement
CHICAGO - Five years ago, a shake-up triggered by racist, sexist and homophobic emails swept out Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy and top deputies William Bresnahan and Paul Hansen, son of former Ald. Bernard Hansen (44th). Then-Inspector General Joe Ferguson stumbled upon the hate-filled emails while investigating allegations Paul Hansen...
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
Austin Weekly News
West Siders talk going fishing in Columbus Park’s Lagoon
This is the first in a series of reported pieces on overlooked and under-appreciated gems on the city’s West Side. If you have any ideas for other overlooked places you’d like us to report on, email shanel@growingcommunitymedia.org. Denise Dean drove around for hours last week with her 85-year-old...
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
vfpress.news
Maywood Approves Zoning Change To Allow Daycare To Operate In Former Liquor Store
Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Last month, the Maywood village board unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance approving a zoning map amendment and special use for a daycare center to operate inside of 1418 Madison Street, the former Wade’s Liquor and Grocery. The...
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark the calendar. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.
austintalks.org
West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin
The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
