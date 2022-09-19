ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Loyola Phoenix

Rogers Park Free Store Continues Operations From New Location

Founded by PO Box Collective and the Rogers Park Community Response Team, the Rogers Park Free Store supplies community members with free household items. Following its relocation, the store’s new location is a 15-minute walk from Loyola’s Lakeshore Campus (LSC) located at 6525 N. Clark St. According to...
nwi.life

Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
fox32chicago.com

Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock

CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
chicagocrusader.com

Pappas seeks to scrap broken tax scavenger sale

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas wants to revamp the property tax delinquency system that has failed to restore vacant and abandoned properties to productive use. Her plan is to start unwinding the harm caused to minority communities, particularly on the South and West sides, caused by redlining and other forms of housing discrimination like scant mortgage lending and below-value mortgage appraisals. She wants to change state law to eliminate the Scavenger Sale – a semi-annual auction designed to unload chronically tax delinquent properties for basement-bottom prices – that has proven inadequate in restoring distressed properties.
Austin Weekly News

City looking to put mixed-used developments on West Side lots

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) is seeking developers who can transform three groups of city-owned lots northeast and southwest of the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station. The project, which is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, groups the lots into three sites. Site...
blockclubchicago.org

Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday

EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
Austin Weekly News

West Siders talk going fishing in Columbus Park’s Lagoon

This is the first in a series of reported pieces on overlooked and under-appreciated gems on the city’s West Side. If you have any ideas for other overlooked places you’d like us to report on, email shanel@growingcommunitymedia.org. Denise Dean drove around for hours last week with her 85-year-old...
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
CBS Chicago

Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Mark the calendar. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.
austintalks.org

West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin

The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
