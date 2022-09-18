ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
portlandpilots.com

#14 Pilots Host Roadrunners, Trailblazers This Weekend

#14 PORTLAND PILOTS (4-0-3, 0-0-0 WCC) CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4-1, 0-0-0 Big West) Last: @POR 2, CSUB 1 (2012) Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-5-0, 0-0-0 WAC) • The Portland Pilots continue their four-game homestand with matchups against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Utah Tech Trailblazers. • They'll play the Roadrunners...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

#24 Pilots to Play Wolverines at Merlo

#24 PORTLAND PILOTS (5-0-4, 0-0-0 WCC) Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1-3, 1-0-1 WAC) Last: POR 2, UVU 1 (2018) • The Portland Pilots are set for the fifth of six straight matches at home, welcoming the Utah Valley Wolverines back to The Bluff. • They'll play on Saturday, Sept. 24 at...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Portland Volleyball Begins WCC Season Against Saint Mary's

Last: POR 1 @SMC 3 (2021) • The Pilots open WCC play this week with a match on Wednesday at 12 p.m. against the Saint Mary's Gaels. The Pilots will continue later in the week with a game against Pacific on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. • Live stats for each...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Justin Hazell Named WCC Runner of the Week

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced this morning that Portland Senior Justin Hazell was named the WCC's Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week following his performance at the Ash Creek Collegiate Invitational. Justin finished second at the Ash Creek Collegiate Invitational with a time of 17:59,...
PORTLAND, OR

