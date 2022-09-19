Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Streamlining Stem Cells to Treat Macular Degeneration
Scientist have proposed several methods for converting stem cells into RPE, but there is still a gap in our knowledge of how cells respond to these stimuli over time. As we age, so do our eyes; most commonly, this involves changes to our vision and new glasses, but there are more severe forms of age-related eye problems. One of these is age-related macular degeneration, which affects the macula — the back part of the eye that gives us sharp vision and the ability to distinguish details. The result is a blurriness in the central part of our visual field.
Nature.com
Cell region fingerprints enable highly precise single-cell tracking and lineage reconstruction
Experimental studies of cell growth, inheritance and their associated processes by microscopy require accurate single-cell observations of sufficient duration to reconstruct the genealogy. However, cell tracking-assigning identical cells on consecutive images to a track-is often challenging, resulting in laborious manual verification. Here, we propose fingerprints to identify problematic assignments rapidly. A fingerprint distance compares the structural information contained in the low frequencies of a Fourier transform to measure the similarity between cells in two consecutive images. We show that fingerprints are broadly applicable across cell types and image modalities, provided the image has sufficient structural information. Our tracker (TracX) uses fingerprints to reject unlikely assignments, thereby increasing tracking performance on published and newly generated long-term data sets. For Saccharomyces cerevisiae, we propose a comprehensive model for cell size control at the single-cell and population level centered on the Whi5 regulator, demonstrating how precise tracking can help uncover previously undescribed single-cell biology.
Nature.com
Stretching muscle cells induces transcriptional and splicing transitions and changes in SR proteins
Mechanosensitive genes are part of the MAPK pathway which is activated after cell stretching. Alternatively spliced cassette exons respond more strongly to cell stretching than other alternative splicing events. The serine and arginine-rich proteins exhibited stronger transcriptional changes than other RNA-binding proteins. SRSF4 phosphorylation is mechanosensitive. Introduction:. A mother and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children
It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children—from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
MedicalXpress
Aged neurons generated directly from skin more accurately model Parkinson's disease
The possibility to make virtually all cell types of the human body from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are embryonic-like cells generated from a patient's skin, in a process called reprogramming, has opened new avenues for disease modeling in the lab. However, one shortcoming of this technique is that...
psychologytoday.com
What Psilocybin Does to the Brain
Psilocybin alters electrical activity in a brain region associated with emotional processing and internal awareness. Slow brain wave activity is reduced, hindering communication between faraway brain regions. Neuronal activity goes up, but in a chaotic manner that disrupts regular function. Psychedelic compounds produce intense subjective experiences and have shown promise...
MedicalXpress
Scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for "the call," or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
globalspec.com
Web portal propels SMR development
In 2021, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched the Platform on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications to provide support for countries looking to accelerate SMR deployment. The platform offers information and expertise on all aspects of SMR development, deployment, licensing and oversight. Prospective developers of SMRs...
globalspec.com
5G FWA to reach $2.5 billion in 2023
5G fixed wireless access (FWA) will rise nearly five-fold next year to reach $2.5 billion driven by strong growth in network expansion and to provide an alternative to traditional broadband services, according to new data from Juniper Research. 5G FWA is a high-speed internet broadband, or internet of things (IoT)...
technologynetworks.com
Single Test Can Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effects and Risk of Recurrence
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies – which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells – are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
MedicalXpress
Deliberately damaging DNA could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy in kidney cancer
DNA damage is one of the foundational causes of cancer. But researchers have now found that deliberately causing DNA damage—by delivering additional treatments like radiotherapy—could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for some people with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy can work by stimulating people's own immune systems to fight cancer...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer
Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
Comments / 0