Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia Business
IALR names Boeing exec to EVP role
The Institute for Advancing Learning and Research in Danville has named Todd M. Yeatts as executive vice president of manufacturing advancement, effective. Oct. 3. Yeatts joins IALR from The Boeing Co., where he was senior manager for government operations. At the IALR, he will oversee the manufacturing advancement training program, and operation and strategic direction of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement, expected to open this year. He will report directly to IALR President Telly Tucker.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s downtown nationally recognized for revitalization
For the second year in a row, Danville’s River District Association is a semifinalist for the national Great American Main Street Award – the only semifinalist from Virginia. The award is given by Main Street America, an organization that has been helping revitalize historic communities for 40 years.
WDBJ7.com
Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses. The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the...
WDBJ7.com
Yard Bull Meats opens its doors in Roanoke, becoming only true butcher shop in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, Yard Bull Meats opened its doors to the community, becoming Roanoke’s newest business, but also its only whole animal true butcher shop. “We have a skillset that we wanted to put to work, saw a void in the market where Roanoke needs a butcher and so we made it happen,” said Tyler Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTM
River District Association Named Semifinalist for Great American Main Street Award
The River District Association has been named a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach™ to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtown’s.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
caswellmessenger.com
Share What You Love documentary to feature many local people and facilities
The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History in conjunction with the Virginia Tourism Commission is currently working with Monarch Productions to produce a documentary entitled SHARE WHAT YOU LOVE. This 30-minute looped video features historians from the City of Danville, Pittsylvania and Caswell Counties who are passionate about historical...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical to host disaster relief event
DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is teaming up with a local business to give back in preparation for natural disasters. The Danville non-profit is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista to host a bucket blessing assembly event on Friday, Sept. 23. The event...
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has added increased security this year. Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
WBTM
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
WDBJ7.com
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Fair returns for second year
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
WSLS
Summer goes out with a bang before powerful fall cold front moves through
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marks the final full day of summer. While it starts out comfortably, temperatures soar well into the 80s by the afternoon. Parts of the area will briefly touch 90° Wednesday afternoon too!. Let’s not get used to that, though. We’ve got a major wardrobe...
odaconline.com
Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Sr.
Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.
Comments / 0