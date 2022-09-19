Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Yard Bull Meats opens its doors in Roanoke, becoming only true butcher shop in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, Yard Bull Meats opened its doors to the community, becoming Roanoke’s newest business, but also its only whole animal true butcher shop. “We have a skillset that we wanted to put to work, saw a void in the market where Roanoke needs a butcher and so we made it happen,” said Tyler Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WDBJ7.com
Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses. The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has added increased security this year. Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
WBTM
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
wallstreetwindow.com
Controversial Podcaster Tim Poole Shouts Out Danville, Virginia In Recent Interview During Food Discussion
On a recent live broadcast, Tim Pool, a notable podcaster with 1.5 million Youtube subscribers, 1.3 Twitter followers, and a quickly growing Rumble audience, mentioned our beloved Danville, VA on Sunday. The reference to Danville came during a discussion of how certain fast foods have an adverse effect on men’s...
WSET
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
WSLS
15-year old hopes to make ValleyStar 300 Field
Martinsville, Va. – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 always brings in fans and drivers from near and far that have unique backgrounds. One driver hoping to make the race this weekend is 15-year old Katie Hettinger. The Michigan native began racing at the age of 5, following in the...
WSET
The Good Feet Store Helps Woman With Long-term Foot Pain
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet Store is designed to help those suffering with foot and back pain. Emily finds out what you can do to find some relief.
WSLS
William Fleming High School dismisses early after potential threat leads to lockdown
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. William Fleming High School students were released early on Wednesday after the school was put on lockdown due to a potential threat. This was one of two school lockdowns in Roanoke on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Roanoke City Public Schools officials said that WFHS administrators...
whee.net
Charge certified in hit-and-run
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. Ultimately, the judge certified the charge against Thorpe in court on Monday and next it heads before a grand jury.
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Fair returns for second year
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
WSLS
Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in Danville at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike. The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 9-21-28-30-52 with a Mega Ball number of 10. The sold ticket matches the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the second prize of $1 million.
chathamstartribune.com
Local Team Nelson Motorsports ready to chase second ValleyStar Credit Union 300 victory at Martinsville Speedway
Every year, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is circled on Barry Nelson’s calendar. Widely considered the Daytona 500 of Late Model Stock competition, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 regularly attracts many of the best drivers and teams from around the East Coast, with Nelson having been a part of this crowd since starting his own operation in 2013.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. deputies address uptick in school threats, promise to pursue all charges
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Recently law enforcement across the nation has seen an uptick in social media chatter surrounding students making statements and/or threats to conduct violent acts to include plans to “shoot up” schools, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said they...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
