Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Yard Bull Meats opens its doors in Roanoke, becoming only true butcher shop in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, Yard Bull Meats opened its doors to the community, becoming Roanoke’s newest business, but also its only whole animal true butcher shop. “We have a skillset that we wanted to put to work, saw a void in the market where Roanoke needs a butcher and so we made it happen,” said Tyler Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses. The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has added increased security this year. Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville

SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

15-year old hopes to make ValleyStar 300 Field

Martinsville, Va. – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 always brings in fans and drivers from near and far that have unique backgrounds. One driver hoping to make the race this weekend is 15-year old Katie Hettinger. The Michigan native began racing at the age of 5, following in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
whee.net

Charge certified in hit-and-run

Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. Ultimately, the judge certified the charge against Thorpe in court on Monday and next it heads before a grand jury.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County Fair returns for second year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in Danville at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike. The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 9-21-28-30-52 with a Mega Ball number of 10. The sold ticket matches the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the second prize of $1 million.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local Team Nelson Motorsports ready to chase second ValleyStar Credit Union 300 victory at Martinsville Speedway

Every year, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is circled on Barry Nelson’s calendar. Widely considered the Daytona 500 of Late Model Stock competition, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 regularly attracts many of the best drivers and teams from around the East Coast, with Nelson having been a part of this crowd since starting his own operation in 2013.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month

Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
LYNCHBURG, VA

