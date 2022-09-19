ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Local apple picking spots

Hours: Sat & Sun 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: Sat & Sun 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: Every day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: Every day 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Hours: Weekends 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Apple Ridge Orchards. 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY. 845-987-7717. Hours: Thursday-Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
WARWICK, NY
Visions of moving the Village of Goshen forward with New York Forward

Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
GOSHEN, NY
John (Jack) B. Jordan

John (Jack) B. Jordan, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2022, at his home. He was 80 years old. The son of the late James Francis Jordan and Margaret (Mulledy) Jordan, Jack was born on July 18, 1942, in New York City, NY. Jack honorably...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Cynthia L. Mulroe

Cynthia L. Mulroe, 64, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long, brave and courageous battle against cancer. Cindy was born in Teaneck NJ, on March 21, 1958. She was the loving daughter of James and Virginia Daniels. Cindy married the love of...
GOSHEN, NY

