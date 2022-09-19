Read full article on original website
Cynthia L. Mulroe
Cynthia L. Mulroe, 64, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long, brave and courageous battle against cancer. Cindy was born in Teaneck NJ, on March 21, 1958. She was the loving daughter of James and Virginia Daniels. Cindy married the love of...
Angela (Angie) Magro
Angela (Angie) Magro, of Warwick, New York, entered into eternity on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 97. She was born on March 20, 1925 in Manhattan, New York to Salvatore Sinatra and Gaetana Salemi Sinatra, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily. Angela was a member of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church in Warwick, New York for 50 years.
John (Jack) B. Jordan
John (Jack) B. Jordan, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2022, at his home. He was 80 years old. The son of the late James Francis Jordan and Margaret (Mulledy) Jordan, Jack was born on July 18, 1942, in New York City, NY. Jack honorably...
Visions of moving the Village of Goshen forward with New York Forward
Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
