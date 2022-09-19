Angela (Angie) Magro, of Warwick, New York, entered into eternity on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 97. She was born on March 20, 1925 in Manhattan, New York to Salvatore Sinatra and Gaetana Salemi Sinatra, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily. Angela was a member of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church in Warwick, New York for 50 years.

WARWICK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO