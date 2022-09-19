Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Swine Health Information Center focuses on wean-to-harvest biosecurity
This summer, the Swine Health Information Center Board of Directors voted to proceed with a collaborative effort to focus on wean-to-harvest biosecurity. SHIC, along with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, an organization advancing actionable science to develop tools, technologies and information benefiting farmers, consumers and the environment, and Pork Checkoff, will fund a Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Program to be implemented over the next two years.
beefmagazine.com
JBS appoints Jason Weller as global chief sustainability officer
JBS announced Jason Weller has joined its executive leadership team as the company’s first global chief sustainability officer. In this new role, Weller will have oversight of ESG and sustainability strategies for JBS Global. Weller will lead the company’s global sustainability efforts in partnership with regional teams around the...
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Manifest Destiny: How Would US Cannabis Legalization Impact The Rest Of The World?
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. When it comes to global cannabis policy, the United States has set the tone for many decades. Cannabis was first prohibited in the United States in 1937, and since that time the U.S. has imposed...
beefmagazine.com
Hereford feedout programs offer valuable insight to producers
Hereford producers stand behind their products by knowing their genetics. The American Hereford Association (AHA) annual feedout programs provides participants with carcass information to keep their operations moving in a positive direction. "The information that participants gain from the program has really helped them to make better decisions," says Trey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CRO Alliance Pharma’s Executive Team Grows by Four, Supporting Bioanalytical and CMC Testing Expansions
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical, DMPK and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, has grown their leadership team by four, bringing on board a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Chief People Officer (CPO). These leaders will support continued global expansion, which includes Alliance’s recent acquisition of U.K.-based Drug Development Solutions (DDS) from LGC and new bioanalytical laboratory opening in Australia in November. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005219/en/ Alliance Pharma grows leadership by four (from left to right): Jean Pierre (JP) Boutrand, COO; Vito Saccente, CCO; Glenn Weber, CFO; Susan Woolley, CPO. (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
Kempinski Hotels Releases Its First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Kempinski acknowledges that the travel industry must accelerate efforts to mitigate its contribution to climate change and is therefore pleased to have published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report 2021. Allowing time to reflect on what makes Kempinski sustainable, what successes have been achieved and where opportunity remains...
BCG Investigation Explains Sustainability Values-Action Mismatch
Consumers might be loud and proud about their ‘sustainable values’ but that talk doesn’t always align with their actions, a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global study found. The management consulting giant reported that while up to 80 percent of consumers in its 19,000-person study said they are concerned about sustainability, only 1 to 7 percent pay a premium for sustainable purchases. One reason for this is growing public distrust around corporate sustainability claims, with 70 percent of the study’s respondents admitting to feeling wary of sustainability claims and commitments. Despondency is also on the rise, with only 20 percent of consumers...
FOXBusiness
Delivery robots emerge to bridge gaps as labor shortage drags on
As American businesses continue to grapple with an ongoing labor shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who left the workforce over the past few years may never return. Now, robots are beginning to fill empty roles humans have left behind. Autonomous delivery robots are cropping up in...
foodlogistics.com
Women in Supply Chain Forum Addresses DEI Efforts
When there’s a good balance of men and women sitting at the decision-making table, the overall company culture is in a better place. And, many of today’s youth are looking for that company culture; they’re looking to join teams that embody diversity, and that inclusion aspect means involving more women in the supply chain.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA’s self assessment shows just how inadequate the agency really is
– OPINION – The Food and Drug Administration’s internal report offers a comprehensive look at just how much work the FDA and Congress have before them in order to steer the agency’s troubled food program back on course. The report focuses on the crisis that left parents scouring supermarket shelves for infant and specialty formulas for much of the spring and summer, but cuts much deeper, shining a self-critical spotlight on the many issues that have plagued the agency, from updating outdated technology to recruiting and training qualified staff. The report contains 15 wide-ranging recommendations to improve the work of the agency, and touches on existing authorities and resources FDA will need from Congress to make true reform possible.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Leaders Investing in AI, Automation to Navigate Supply Chain Uncertainties
Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and COOs reveal they are increasing investments in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent workflows, ecosystems and sustainability, and are reimagining their supply chain operations, according to an IBM study. "To effectively combat the unprecedented supply chain stressors like inflation, it's imperative that CSCOs focus on...
beefmagazine.com
USMEF celebrates 45th anniversary of Japan office
U.S. Meat Export Federation leadership traveled to Japan last week to mark the 45th anniversary of USMEF's office in Tokyo. They met with meat industry leaders, hosted a meat recipe session for Japanese cooking teachers and social media influencers, visited displays of U.S. meat in grocery stores and held a 45th anniversary seminar for 200 of the country’s meat industry representatives.
freightwaves.com
Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers
Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
Secure the food supply chain before the next disaster strikes
This past spring, families scrambled to find infant formula anywhere they could — at grocery stores, through online forums and via their local community networks. The formula shortage, which is still ongoing, was somewhat different from panic buying during the early stages of the pandemic — it was longer, impacted very specific products and affected the main food source of an extremely vulnerable population. It was also felt somewhat unevenly from state to state based on WIC procurement practices that occur during non-disaster times.
Zoetis CEO on equalizing the work experience for in-office and remote employees
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, about pandemic puppies, what it was like to take over the company two months after “the world shut down,” and Zoetis’s work to help create “more sustainable agriculture around the world.” They also discuss how much CEOs should step into the fray on political issues. “I think it’s important that companies try to stay out of the fray, but stay principled to their purpose,” Peck said.
Benzinga
The Morning After - THURSDAY MARKET UPDATE
“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer”. Median forecast has rates hitting 4.4% by end of 2022, 4.6% in 2023. 75bps in November followed by 50bps in December?. New Dot Plot:. Bond Market...
Comments / 0