Mississippi State

drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?

The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital

But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State
Mississippi Business
Mississippi Government
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
altoday.com

Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees

With the medical marijuana program still in its infancy in Mississippi, the state is already raking in revenue. Through Monday, the state has culled nearly $6 million in license and one-time application fees from dispensaries, cultivators, transportation companies, processors, and testing operations in the state, according to information posted on the state’s Department of Health website.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDHS opens P-EBT Customer Service Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients.  The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Invest 98L could enter the Gulf next week, some models suggest

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics. Fiona & Gaston in the Atlantic are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic on a path to the west Caribbean Sea by next week. Some model information suggests this system may enter the Gulf next week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

