Read full article on original website
Related
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?
The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
wtva.com
Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital
But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
altoday.com
Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees
With the medical marijuana program still in its infancy in Mississippi, the state is already raking in revenue. Through Monday, the state has culled nearly $6 million in license and one-time application fees from dispensaries, cultivators, transportation companies, processors, and testing operations in the state, according to information posted on the state’s Department of Health website.
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MDHS opens P-EBT Customer Service Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the […]
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
wwno.org
New Mississippi River cut should be closed, Corps analysis says, despite state opposition
Despite vocal opposition from the state and coastal advocates, an environmental analysis compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seemed to support the closure of a newly-formed channel diverting part of the Mississippi River through Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. An environmental assessment released Friday weighed the impact of...
Nearly four months in, still no developments in mediation between UMMC and Blue Cross
The contract dispute between the state’s largest insurer and hospital is still not resolved more than three months after the two parties began mediation proceedings. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and University of Mississippi Medical Center have been locked in a dispute over reimbursement rates throughout 2022. The Medical Center went out of network […]
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes,...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
WLOX
Invest 98L could enter the Gulf next week, some models suggest
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics. Fiona & Gaston in the Atlantic are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic on a path to the west Caribbean Sea by next week. Some model information suggests this system may enter the Gulf next week.
Comments / 0