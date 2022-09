HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A trained K9 sniffed out more than 400 pounds of marijuana being smuggled into the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. A narcotics dog named Bruno detected the marijuana Saturday. It was concealed in a shipment of 12 dehumidifiers from Canada. Vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were found hidden in each dehumidifier case.

