Calhoun Super Structure Places No. 392 on The Globe and Mail’s Fourth-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

A trial underway to find out the impact of a four-day working week in the UK has largely been successful, revealed a survey of those participating in the experiment.In June this year, 70 companies and more than 3,300 workers agreed to participate in the largest ever four-day working week pilot in the UK.During the ongoing six-month trial organised by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, employees are working as part of the 100:80:100 model in which they have continued to receive full pay for 80 per cent of their previous working hours in exchange for a commitment to 100 per cent...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO