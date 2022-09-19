Calhoun Super Structure Places No. 392 on The Globe and Mail’s Fourth-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
Benzinga
Meet The Company Helping Producers Roll 3000 Pre-Rolls An Hour At No Upfront Cost
Grant Schuster, Co-Founder of Accelerant Manufacturing, was a speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 13th, 2022. Accelerant is a leader in pioneering the production as a service model in the cannabis industry. The company’s automated pre-roll machine makes 3000 pre-rolls an hour at no upfront cost to the producer.
Paychecks for Tech Workers Rising Fastest in Phila. Among All U.S., Canadian, U.K. Markets
Data show Phila.-area technology professionals' salaries rose higher than those of their counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. Tech salaries for workers in Philadelphia are rising faster than in any other U.S., United Kingdom, or Canada market, writes Nikki Wentling for The Business Journals. A new report by Hired, a recruiting...
Despite insurtech pressures, tech spend by major insurers remains stable
Despite enduring a global pandemic that damaged earnings, and intense pressure from upstart insurtechs to modernize, technology spending by major insurance companies has surprisingly been stable for the last eight years. That was one finding in a sprawling look at technology trends in the industry by John Keddy, senior principal...
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
Wild horses face unruly storms as Fiona nears Canada's east coast
OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
protocol.com
Tech workers have a new opportunity to join the climate fight
Happy Tuesday! Today, we’re looking at a new “draft” for tech workers looking to help climate startups and Uber’s new carbon dashboard for businesses. Your Protocol Climate team is also running around for Climate Week in New York. (Please send snacks.) We’ll have a vibe check in Thursday’s newsletter. Stay tuned and, in the meantime, read on!
thecentersquare.com
Vermont governor working to strengthen trade with Canada
(The Center Square) – Strengthening economic ties with Canada was the focus of a recent trip by Vermont’s governor. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, along with Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle and Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein recently visited Montreal in an effort to bolster the state’s economy with its neighbor to the north.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Full Circle Electronics; Solidifies Coast-to-Coast National Electronics Recycling Footprint
The acquisition of Full Circle Electronics marks the third recycling company acquired by Tide Rock Holdings, following American Recycling and Cal Micro Recycling. With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction. Full Circle recently expanded its national footprint...
From Tackle To Table: The Fish Farm Company Diving Into Taiwan's Zero-Hunger Campaign
As demand for healthy seafood continues to rise, there are several companies getting involved in selling fish farmed through the land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) business- which can often command higher prices on the market. Atlantic Saphire ASA AASZF is one company that uses RAS to farm salmon in Denmark...
The Tech Sector Needs to Stop 'Breaking Things' and Become More Responsible, Says Andy Moss, NYU Scholar and Founder of COR Methodology
How success happened for Andy Moss, NYU Scholar and founder of COR Methodology.
UK four-day working week trial is largely positive, survey shows
A trial underway to find out the impact of a four-day working week in the UK has largely been successful, revealed a survey of those participating in the experiment.In June this year, 70 companies and more than 3,300 workers agreed to participate in the largest ever four-day working week pilot in the UK.During the ongoing six-month trial organised by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, employees are working as part of the 100:80:100 model in which they have continued to receive full pay for 80 per cent of their previous working hours in exchange for a commitment to 100 per cent...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Abu Dhabi to Host 2nd Investopia Annual Conference in 2023
Abu Dhabi will host the second Investopia annual conference on 1 - 2 March 2023, under the theme ‘envisioning opportunities in times of change’, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005469/en/. H.E. Abdulla Bin...
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
Investopia Launches its New Economies Talks in SALT New York Forum
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Global investors and business leaders discussed emerging investment opportunities in new economic sectors in the Middle East during a session organized by Investopia, the global investment platform, on 13 September during SALT New York 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005771/en/ Photo during Investopia Talks at SALT New York 2022 (Photo: AETOSWire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
Superior USA Waste Acquires Harley Hollan Companies
Superior Waste Industries, LLC, a Shawnee, OK-based environmental services holding company, completed its second acquisition by acquiring Harley Hollan Companies, a solid waste management company offering commercial collection services, industrial / construction roll-off services, recycling, and a transfer station in Tulsa, OK. “Adding Harley Hollan Companies to the Superior platform...
wasteadvantagemag.com
U.S. Plastics Pact Creates Reuse Catalyst to Support Reuse and Refill Pilots
The U.S. Plastics Pact (U.S. Pact) has begun accepting applications for its Reuse Catalyst, a program designed to support and develop innovators that have scalable reuse and refill solutions for the United States. Reusable packaging reduces the demand for non-renewable virgin plastic packaging, and offers a strong economic growth opportunity: if 20% of global plastic packaging is converted to reusable packaging, $10 billion would be added into the economy.
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
