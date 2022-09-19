2024 LB Zavier Hamilton (6-1 200) of Navarre, FL was one of the recruits to visit Clemson last Saturday night for the Louisiana Tech game. It was his first game in Death Valley but his third trip to Clemson. Twice before he attended a Dabo Swinney summer camp. Clemson linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin is in regular contact now and likes Hamilton but has not yet offered.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO