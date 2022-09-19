Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add free agent Cole Beasley to Tom Brady's depleted receiving corps, agent says, signing veteran wideout for his 11th season after he was fined $100,000 in 2021 for violating NFL COVID protocol
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reinforcing their depleted receiving corps with free agent Cole Beasley, who has remained unsigned since quarrelling with the NFL over its vaccine protocols for much of last season. Beasley's agent has confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Bucs will be adding Beasley to their practice squad,...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Real reason Bruce Arians was on Bucs sideline revealed
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is under investigation for his role in a large brawl between several star players during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints after he was on the sideline and seemed to be instigating the bad blood between the two teams.
NFL
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Cardinals focused on starting faster
The Cardinals pulled off an astounding comeback to beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on the road in Week Two, but they know they can’t keep spotting their opponents big halftime leads if they want to continue winning games. Arizona was down 20-0 at halftime to the Raiders a...
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
Packers.com
Tampa Bay's 'stout defense' awaits Packers' visit
GREEN BAY – It's only been two games, but the numbers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has put up jump off the page. Just 13 points allowed, best in the league. Ten sacks, also tops. Six takeaways, tied for third, one returned for a score. "You could argue they...
Comments / 0