NFL

Daily Mail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add free agent Cole Beasley to Tom Brady's depleted receiving corps, agent says, signing veteran wideout for his 11th season after he was fined $100,000 in 2021 for violating NFL COVID protocol

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reinforcing their depleted receiving corps with free agent Cole Beasley, who has remained unsigned since quarrelling with the NFL over its vaccine protocols for much of last season. Beasley's agent has confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Bucs will be adding Beasley to their practice squad,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Real reason Bruce Arians was on Bucs sideline revealed

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is under investigation for his role in a large brawl between several star players during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints after he was on the sideline and seemed to be instigating the bad blood between the two teams.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Cardinals focused on starting faster

The Cardinals pulled off an astounding comeback to beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on the road in Week Two, but they know they can’t keep spotting their opponents big halftime leads if they want to continue winning games. Arizona was down 20-0 at halftime to the Raiders a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Packers.com

Tampa Bay's 'stout defense' awaits Packers' visit

GREEN BAY – It's only been two games, but the numbers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has put up jump off the page. Just 13 points allowed, best in the league. Ten sacks, also tops. Six takeaways, tied for third, one returned for a score. "You could argue they...
TAMPA, FL

