OMAHA, Neb. — Some organizations are working together to help minority owned businesses get back on their feet after the impacts of COVID-19. "We have received requests from several businesses that say they are still behind on rent, some others are struggling with payroll, others are trying to promote their businesses in order to stay in business," said President of the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Yesenia Peck.

