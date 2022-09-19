Read full article on original website
St. Paul man facing federal firearms charges
A St. Paul man found in a field last month with firearms following an investigation into threats now faces federal charges. Robert Jaeger, 44, is charged in U.S. District Court with felon in possession of firearms and receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. According to the Nebraska State Patrol,...
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
Final list of candidates, ballot measures certified by secretary of state office
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final list of candidates for offices and ballot measures have been certified by Secretary of State Bob Evnen's office. “My office has finalized the certification of candidates and ballot measures that file with the State of Nebraska,” Evnen said. “This certification is a vital part of the process and ensures that candidate names and party affiliations are listed correctly.”
Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants
LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
Minority owned businesses can apply to receive grants for COVID-19 impact
OMAHA, Neb. — Some organizations are working together to help minority owned businesses get back on their feet after the impacts of COVID-19. "We have received requests from several businesses that say they are still behind on rent, some others are struggling with payroll, others are trying to promote their businesses in order to stay in business," said President of the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Yesenia Peck.
DHHS encourages mosquito protection as West Nile activity increases
LINCOLN, Neb. — A recent report showed a high number of West Nile virus samples in Nebraska's mosquito population. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 9.2% of mosquito pools tested positive for the virus so far in the 2022 season, the highest number since 2018. Officials...
Nebraska confirms 9th case of avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. — A ninth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Nebraska. The state's Department of Agriculture (NDA) said the case was in a small backyard flock in Dawes County. The last case was discovered in April. According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley,...
Organizations come together to address early childcare, education needs in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — Everywhere in the state the need for quality childcare and education continues. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska along with 20 other partners from across the state hosted the fifth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference to address the challenges of childcare.
Nebraska Extension: eCommunities program boosts rural Nebraska's entrepreneurial capacity
LINCOLN, Neb. — The term “community environment” can cover everything from culture to safety to infrastructure. To help foster an entrepreneurial mindset within rural Nebraska, Shawn Kaskie with Nebraska Extension created eCommunities, a program funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration that focuses on helping communities identify, collect and cultivate resources that encourage entrepreneurship within their towns.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Beef Passport program concludes September 30. - Off-farm income increasingly important to ag/rural economy. - Nebraska Corn is seeking six college students for annual internship program.
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
Nebraska Task Force 1 helping with Hurricane Fiona relief
Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will now have a big job on their hands. That's to help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. About 45 members headed out to the American territory Monday morning. Hurricane Fiona has caused extensive damage and knocked out electricity to the entire island. The...
Safety tips for this harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the combines and grain carts head to the fields, the Nebraska Corn Board and Corn Growers Association are urging farmers, drivers and others to think about safety during the harvest season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were...
App helps farmers and grain buyers with sustainable supply chains
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Carbon markets could provide another revenue stream for farmers but instead of waiting for a future payout. Growers can earn a premium now for adopting regenerative practices. Charles Baron is one of the founders of Farmers Business Network, a company with roots in central Nebraska.
