Sleep-deprived parents don’t even know how sleep deprived they are, according to sleep consultant Conner Herman. Herman, who’s a parent of four, says she only recently felt fully caught up on sleep herself. Before that, she remembers being amazing that anyone had the energy for anything. “How did you decide to get up and go for a walk? Aren’t you tired?” Herman, the co-founder of the Dream Baby Team and co-author of The Dream Sleeper, jokes about her exhaustion. But there’s hope at the end of the gradual road to rest recovery, she adds. “You wake up one day and want to go for a walk again.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 HOURS AGO