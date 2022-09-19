Read full article on original website
Related
You’ve been soothing your crying baby all wrong – scientists crack what really works
WALKING with your baby for five minutes will stop it crying, scientists say. Cradling or cuddling a tearful tot won’t help - but carrying them on a gentle stroll should do the trick. The feeling of being carried triggers a “transport response” that slows babies’ heart rate and calms...
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
My period was 2 months late, but I wasn't pregnant. Turns out it's probably perimenopause.
Perimenopause is the likely reason why my period was 2 months late. I'm in my early 40s and thought I might be pregnant at first.
"You have enough money. You could pay for everyone's food" Man tricks fiance into paying for him and his friends
Couples have to discuss money, especially when one of the partners earns more than the other. They need to come to a common ground on who should pay for what and their individual contributions to the household.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My friends are very flirty with my new partner. What should I do about it?
My male partner of two years and I, both in our late 60s, have recently attended parties where married female friends have been extremely affectionate towards my partner, coming on to him big time and touching him. He’s a very kind, happy man and interested in others, so maybe women...
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Your Partner the Way They Want to Be Loved
Research has shown that taking more loving actions can make couples feel more in love. Many relationship issues center around misunderstandings or miscommunications about what makes each person feel loved. Being curious and open to a partner’s unique way of feeling loved can make people better, more attuned partners.
ohmymag.co.uk
Your dog cries each time it is reunited with you, but you might not see it
Japanese researchers found that dogs cry when they reunite with their owners. What’s more, the tears seem to be linked to levels of the ‘bonding hormone' oxytocin. Watch your pooch’s eyes carefully next time you're back from work or grocery shopping. Dogs do cry. According to the...
PETS・
TODAY.com
A new study suggests a specific walk-sit routine to get a baby to sleep
Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Senior Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without His Parents Watching Him Has Us Totally in Love
Oh, the things our dogs do! Some make total sense while others are completely unexplained, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Every pup's unique personality is what makes them who they are, after all!. For Mav, a rescued senior pup who goes by @mavvy_boy on TikTok, meal time...
PETS・
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: I Can’t Stand My Mum Anymore. What Should I Do?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the cofounder of Harley Therapy Platform (UK Online Therapists), for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a...
studyfinds.org
Dental disaster! 1 in 10 Americans skip brushing before going to bed
NEW YORK — Plenty of people like a midnight snack, but a new survey finds few people feel the need to brush all that food out of their teeth afterwards!. A poll on bedtime habits, commissioned by Wake Up Sleepy Head, finds eating is becoming a popular way of preventing waking up in the middle of the night. It’s even sparked a viral TikTok video advocating for a midnight snack to prevent restless nights in bed.
pethelpful.com
How to Help an Old or Sick Mystery Snail
I am a snail breeder who is actively engaged in the community of research around snails. Have you ever wondered how to help an old or sick mystery snail?. Chances are that if you are a loving mystery snail owner, you are among several others out there who find themselves completely lost in terms of getting any true advice.
Parenting With Purpose: Letting Go, A Little
There’s always been talk about how parenting speeds up time, but you don’t really realize it until you’re actually a parent. From diapers to college, it goes by in an instant. Parenting isn’t easy, you have challenges, but the love you have for your children outweighs any...
Digital Trends
Scorn will make your stomach churn and your brain hurt
When I demoed Scorn at Gamescom in August, the atmosphere was just right. While most of my play sessions at the show were in brightly lit rooms filled with members of the press, Scorn was a more intimate affair. I was shuffled into a dark corner of a massive booth with the lights kept off. It was a rare moment of quiet in a loud week, putting me in the exact frame of mind developer Ebb Software likely wants players to be in when they play it next month.
"Butter Boards" Are The Prettier (And Much Cheaper) Charcuterie Boards — And It's One TikTok Trend I Can Very Much Get Behind
Honestly, it's the most strangely soothing thing I've seen, made, and eaten in a long time...
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
KIDS・
How Long Does It Take New Parents To Catch Up On Sleep?
Sleep-deprived parents don’t even know how sleep deprived they are, according to sleep consultant Conner Herman. Herman, who’s a parent of four, says she only recently felt fully caught up on sleep herself. Before that, she remembers being amazing that anyone had the energy for anything. “How did you decide to get up and go for a walk? Aren’t you tired?” Herman, the co-founder of the Dream Baby Team and co-author of The Dream Sleeper, jokes about her exhaustion. But there’s hope at the end of the gradual road to rest recovery, she adds. “You wake up one day and want to go for a walk again.”
Daily Beast
Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes
Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
I had mum-guilt leaving our kids to build our dream home – I moved them into the building site & they helped us decorate
A MUM-OF-TWO has revealed how she and her husband suffered from so much guilt when building their dream home, as it took over their entire lives and left them unable to spend time with their kids. So, in a bid to unite their family again, the couple decided to move...
KIDS・
Comments / 0