psychologytoday.com

How to Love Your Partner the Way They Want to Be Loved

Research has shown that taking more loving actions can make couples feel more in love. Many relationship issues center around misunderstandings or miscommunications about what makes each person feel loved. Being curious and open to a partner’s unique way of feeling loved can make people better, more attuned partners.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Your dog cries each time it is reunited with you, but you might not see it

Japanese researchers found that dogs cry when they reunite with their owners. What’s more, the tears seem to be linked to levels of the ‘bonding hormone' oxytocin. Watch your pooch’s eyes carefully next time you're back from work or grocery shopping. Dogs do cry. According to the...
PETS
TODAY.com

A new study suggests a specific walk-sit routine to get a baby to sleep

Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
JAPAN
studyfinds.org

Dental disaster! 1 in 10 Americans skip brushing before going to bed

NEW YORK — Plenty of people like a midnight snack, but a new survey finds few people feel the need to brush all that food out of their teeth afterwards!. A poll on bedtime habits, commissioned by Wake Up Sleepy Head, finds eating is becoming a popular way of preventing waking up in the middle of the night. It’s even sparked a viral TikTok video advocating for a midnight snack to prevent restless nights in bed.
SKIN CARE
pethelpful.com

How to Help an Old or Sick Mystery Snail

I am a snail breeder who is actively engaged in the community of research around snails. Have you ever wondered how to help an old or sick mystery snail?. Chances are that if you are a loving mystery snail owner, you are among several others out there who find themselves completely lost in terms of getting any true advice.
ANIMALS
9&10 News

Parenting With Purpose: Letting Go, A Little

There’s always been talk about how parenting speeds up time, but you don’t really realize it until you’re actually a parent. From diapers to college, it goes by in an instant. Parenting isn’t easy, you have challenges, but the love you have for your children outweighs any...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Digital Trends

Scorn will make your stomach churn and your brain hurt

When I demoed Scorn at Gamescom in August, the atmosphere was just right. While most of my play sessions at the show were in brightly lit rooms filled with members of the press, Scorn was a more intimate affair. I was shuffled into a dark corner of a massive booth with the lights kept off. It was a rare moment of quiet in a loud week, putting me in the exact frame of mind developer Ebb Software likely wants players to be in when they play it next month.
VIDEO GAMES
parentherald.com

Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
KIDS
Fatherly

How Long Does It Take New Parents To Catch Up On Sleep?

Sleep-deprived parents don’t even know how sleep deprived they are, according to sleep consultant Conner Herman. Herman, who’s a parent of four, says she only recently felt fully caught up on sleep herself. Before that, she remembers being amazing that anyone had the energy for anything. “How did you decide to get up and go for a walk? Aren’t you tired?” Herman, the co-founder of the Dream Baby Team and co-author of The Dream Sleeper, jokes about her exhaustion. But there’s hope at the end of the gradual road to rest recovery, she adds. “You wake up one day and want to go for a walk again.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
APPAREL

