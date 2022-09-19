This one is for all of you Halloween fans that liked to be terrified! The 13th Floor Haunted House is located in downtown San Antonio on Commerce Street. This 108-year-old building was the city's first cold storage facility which I believe was used for cooling and freezing of perishable products for the City of San Antonio. This location is a little outside the main tourist areas on the other side of 281.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO