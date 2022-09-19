ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend

The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
Southtown to host free October movie nights

SAN ANTONIO – In collaboration with Slab Cinema, The Good Kind will host an outdoor October movie night series. The fall movie series event will take place every Thursday, from October 13 through October 27. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so guests are advised to bring their...
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
13th Floor Haunted House is Now Open in San Antonio

This one is for all of you Halloween fans that liked to be terrified! The 13th Floor Haunted House is located in downtown San Antonio on Commerce Street. This 108-year-old building was the city's first cold storage facility which I believe was used for cooling and freezing of perishable products for the City of San Antonio. This location is a little outside the main tourist areas on the other side of 281.
Best Hotel Executive Club Lounges In San Antonio, Texas

We review the best executive club lounges at hotels and the best San Antonio airport lounges, Texas, separately. The River Walk is a great place to base yourself within downtown San Antonio. It flows through five miles of downtown with great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Look for the Spanish missions dating back to the eighteenth century. Enjoy beautiful art museums or theme parks if you’re with kids. Try the local puffy tacos, where traditional taco fillings meet a golden-fried, crispy, puffy tortilla.
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
