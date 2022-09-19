Read full article on original website
Related
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend
The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
KSAT 12
Southtown to host free October movie nights
SAN ANTONIO – In collaboration with Slab Cinema, The Good Kind will host an outdoor October movie night series. The fall movie series event will take place every Thursday, from October 13 through October 27. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so guests are advised to bring their...
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
KSAT 12
Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
13th Floor Haunted House is Now Open in San Antonio
This one is for all of you Halloween fans that liked to be terrified! The 13th Floor Haunted House is located in downtown San Antonio on Commerce Street. This 108-year-old building was the city's first cold storage facility which I believe was used for cooling and freezing of perishable products for the City of San Antonio. This location is a little outside the main tourist areas on the other side of 281.
Taco Cabana unveils updated new look for 44th birthday
SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is celebrating its 44th birthday with a distinctive new look at a new location. The newest location is now at 2403 Babcock Road at the intersection with Wurzbach, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. The new location opened Monday. The new restaurant features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Hotel Executive Club Lounges In San Antonio, Texas
We review the best executive club lounges at hotels and the best San Antonio airport lounges, Texas, separately. The River Walk is a great place to base yourself within downtown San Antonio. It flows through five miles of downtown with great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Look for the Spanish missions dating back to the eighteenth century. Enjoy beautiful art museums or theme parks if you’re with kids. Try the local puffy tacos, where traditional taco fillings meet a golden-fried, crispy, puffy tortilla.
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
foxsanantonio.com
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
tmpresale.com
Geoff Tate in San Antonio, TX Dec 17th, 2022 – presale passcode
The Geoff Tate presale password that so many been looking for is available now 🙂 This is a great chance for you to get tickets to take in Geoff Tate in advance of the general public!!!. You may not get another chance like this to watch Geoff Tate’s concert...
Trying San Antonio's Chick'nCone, a portable take on chicken and waffles
Eating fried chicken like ice cream.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In San Antonio
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
At the show, the Pops will debut a new segment called 'skin-prov,' in which the audience will vote on songs for the cast to perform to.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
Comments / 0