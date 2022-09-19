ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
City of Spokane: 97 people at Trent Shelter, 27 from Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the City of Spokane, 97 people are currently at the newly-opened Trent Shelter, 27 being from Camp Hope. Right now, there's space for 150 people in the shelter. According to the City, there's enough space to be flexible with weather and over time, will be able to hold 250 people.
Spokane Fire Department to fine Jewels Helping Hand if cooling shelter isn't taken down

SPOKANE, Wash. - While there's a lot of back and forth about the future of the Camp Hope in Spokane, one agency is putting its foot down. Over the last 10 months, the people at Camp Hope have survived the winter and the unforgiving heat this summer, but now the Spokane Fire Department is putting an end to one piece of that, saying the 2,000 foot cooling shelter needs to be taken down by Thursday, September 22nd.
Spokane Police Department grants 7-year-old's birthday wish

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) granted 7-year-old Eli's birthday wish. According to SPD, Eli wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday. The SPD community outreach unit stopped by to talk about police work and gave him a tour of police car.
Airway Heights Police investigating racist flyer distribution

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police said they are investigating after racist flyers were found posted in a neighborhood last night. In a statement posted on social media, Airway Heights Chief of Police Brad Richmond explained the flyers were "not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity."
Spokane Police Department investigating scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by 'Crypto Mike'

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD). According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
