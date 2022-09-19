Read full article on original website
City of Spokane's director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human services resigns after 3 months
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services, John Hall, has resigned just three months after he was appointed to the role, according to city council president Breann Beggs. According to Beggs, Hall resigned to take a new position in Virginia and his duties...
Spokane City Council passes two policies on illegal camping, safe air shelters
SPOKANE Wash. - As the city of Spokane deals with a growing homeless crisis, Monday the city council is addressing two major policies impacting the homeless population. The first has to do with updating the illegal camping ordinance that bans camping on public property. The second changes the requirements for...
Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
City of Spokane: 97 people at Trent Shelter, 27 from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the City of Spokane, 97 people are currently at the newly-opened Trent Shelter, 27 being from Camp Hope. Right now, there's space for 150 people in the shelter. According to the City, there's enough space to be flexible with weather and over time, will be able to hold 250 people.
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
Spokane Fire Department to fine Jewels Helping Hand if cooling shelter isn't taken down
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there's a lot of back and forth about the future of the Camp Hope in Spokane, one agency is putting its foot down. Over the last 10 months, the people at Camp Hope have survived the winter and the unforgiving heat this summer, but now the Spokane Fire Department is putting an end to one piece of that, saying the 2,000 foot cooling shelter needs to be taken down by Thursday, September 22nd.
Construction crews working on crack sealing on US-2 west of Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said drivers should expect alternating lane closures with flagging in both directions between Brooks and Espanola Roads until about 3:30 p.m.
Spokane Regional Health District looking for input on your quality of life
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has mailed thousands of survey's about their quality of life. Every two years, the health district mails out the survey to help guide public health efforts in Spokane County. According to SRHD, the survey is sent to a random sample of...
City has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money in recent months toward mitigating Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people. These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown...
Spokane Police Department grants 7-year-old's birthday wish
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) granted 7-year-old Eli's birthday wish. According to SPD, Eli wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday. The SPD community outreach unit stopped by to talk about police work and gave him a tour of police car.
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
Airway Heights Police investigating racist flyer distribution
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police said they are investigating after racist flyers were found posted in a neighborhood last night. In a statement posted on social media, Airway Heights Chief of Police Brad Richmond explained the flyers were "not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity."
Spokane Police Department investigating scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by 'Crypto Mike'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
Euclid Avenue closed from Nelson to Regal due to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Euclid Avenue is closed from Nelson to Regal due to a fatal single motorcycle crash, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) told KHQ on scene. SPD said the road will be closed for hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a breaking...
Water main break closes parts of North Freya until 4 p.m. on Sept 21
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 due to a water main break.
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
The Spokane Greek Festival is back for its 86th year
The Spokane Greek Festival is back for its 86th year Sept. 22-24. The event takes place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church from 11-8 p.m. daily. You can find more information here.
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Clayton
CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD). According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
