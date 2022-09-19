An inquiry into Cambridge University’s historical links with the slave trade has concluded that the institution received “significant benefits” from slavery.The investigation, carried out by the Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group, found that the university and its colleges benefited from companies that participated in the trade, as well as from individual benefactors, and from fees derived from the families of plantations.The Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group was appointed in 2019 by Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen J Toope.Following its investigation, the group has made a series of recommendations, which the university has committed to implementing.These include setting up a dedicated slavery research...

