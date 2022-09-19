Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
msn.com
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch an Enormous Sea Lion Nearly Capsize a Small Fishing Boat While Fleeing a Pod of Hungry Orcas
A day of fishing off the coast of Vancouver Island took a terrifying turn for a Canadian couple after a massive California sea lion tried to jump into the hull of their 14-foot aluminum jon boat. The marine mammal, which one witness estimated at 750 pounds, practically ended up in the laps of the alarmed anglers, reportedly during a desperate attempt to evade a trio of killer whales.
Bass Fisherman Has A Crack At Live Frog Bait
Well, this is an interesting take on live-action lures. I mean, it happens all over the place, live bait just seems to work best. We can try to mimic what these fish are actually eating all we want, but nothing will ever work better than the real thing. It may...
komando.com
Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family
One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
Man Nets A Squid While Fishing, Immediately Gets Inked All Over His Face
There’s lots of fish and water bearing creatures that have defense adaptations we all need to be mindful of, whether its sharp teeth, a spine running done their back or sharp gills. There’s lots of different ones out there and generally if you know anything about the fish your catching, you probably have a few tricks to help keep yourself safe while removing your hook.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show
Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
The Taiga Orca Personal Watercraft is Production Ready!
You Can Take Delivery of this Electric Powercraft Today!. With a starting price of $17,940 for the Taiga Sport, this personal watercraft has to offer something special for the user to get the biggest bang for the buck. Lucky for us, these offerings from Taiga do precisely that! As of today, these personal watercraft by Taiga Motors(which include jet-skis, wave runners, or water scooters as they are known) are the first all-electric production models on the market.
How to Catch Striped Bass with Giant Flutter Spoons
When it comes to fishing lures, one of the greatest crossover success stories has to be that of the Creek Chub Pikie Minnow. Released in 1920, this long wooden plug with a heavy metal lip and seductive side-to-side wiggle was intended to hammer monster largemouths, pike, and muskies. What Indiana-based Creek Chub didn’t anticipate was that it would catch fire on the East Coast among surfcasters looking for something better than the metal lures and jigs of the era to fool huge striped bass in the waves. The Pikie was so potent that it became the model for countless famous striper plugs that followed in its wake. Now, more than 100 years later, another freshwater lure is quickly proving its worth in the salty striper scene.
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
