Jay Leno usually reviews some of the most amazing cars in the world, and there is nothing we like more than watching him talk about them. But the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage is a little bit different. There is no car featured. Instead, it features one of the biggest car guys of the moment: Elon Musk. And while is Musk is at Tesla, this time Musk is at his other company: SpaceX. Jay Leno gets a private tour of the factory from the big guy himself. It shouldn’t actually be a surprise to anyone, as SpaceX represents the future of transportation. Or at least this is what Musk hopes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO