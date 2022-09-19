ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
CNET

Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?

Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
Motley Fool

Credit Card Rewards Are Helping Me Get Rich. Here's How

I'm putting my rewards to good use -- and you could too. I have a credit card that pays me cash back, and I deposit that cash back into an investment account. I'm adding hundreds of dollars every month to that account, and using it to invest in ETFs. That...
BuzzFeed

I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
CNET

Should You Have an Emergency Credit Card?

Even if you don't use a credit card for everyday purchases, there are a few good reasons to keep one in your wallet anyway. Unexpected expenses -- for a car repair or home maintenance job -- can throw a wrench in the best laid financial plans. An emergency credit card...
CNET

Best Jumbo CD Rates for September 2022

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a specialized savings account that offers a fixed-rate annual percentage yield (APY). According to Bankrate, the average APY for a 1-year CD is 0.65% -- considerably higher than the 0.13% average interest rate for savings accounts nationwide. Unlike a traditional savings or money market account, which lets you access your funds at any point, CDs restrict access until a set date -- the maturity date. And if you withdraw early, you'll be penalized for some portion of the interest you'd earned.
TheStreet

What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing

Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
ValueWalk

Paypal Account: How to Withdraw Cash With or Without Your Debit Card

Do you need to get money from your PayPal account but don’t have your debit or credit card on hand? Don’t worry! There are a few ways to do this. You can use an e-check, which is basically an electronic version of a paper check. This method usually takes a few days for the funds to clear, but it is free and easy to do. You can also link your PayPal account to a bank account and transfer funds.
Motley Fool

Reddit's Best Tips for New Credit Card Users

A credit card can be a powerful personal finance tool when used responsibly. Getting a credit card can be a smart way to learn how to manage your money while building credit. Reddit forums offer plenty of advice for new credit card users. When used with care, credit cards can...
Cadrene Heslop

Some Banks Give Up To $2,000 To Open A New Account

Some banks offer clients extra when they open accounts with them. Of course, there are several conditions attached to this offer. A financial planner has revealed that some banks give people bonuses of $2,000 if they open a new account. Banks are offering cash to people who open high-yield savings accounts. Claims say these accounts pay more when compared to last year. The financial planner is Kevin Barr. He had this to say. (source)

