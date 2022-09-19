ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 5

Related
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Credit Score#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Credit Card Review#Fit Small Business
BuzzFeed

I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Credit Card Rewards Are Helping Me Get Rich. Here's How

I'm putting my rewards to good use -- and you could too. I have a credit card that pays me cash back, and I deposit that cash back into an investment account. I'm adding hundreds of dollars every month to that account, and using it to invest in ETFs. That...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
TheStreet

What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing

Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Reddit's Best Tips for New Credit Card Users

A credit card can be a powerful personal finance tool when used responsibly. Getting a credit card can be a smart way to learn how to manage your money while building credit. Reddit forums offer plenty of advice for new credit card users. When used with care, credit cards can...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

U.S. Credit Card Debt Keeps Climbing (Blame Higher Prices)

Financial debt is to consumers what an interception is for NFL quarterbacks – a big step backward, only on the wrong side of the financial gridiron. Yet that’s exactly where a growing number of U.S. credit card consumers find themselves in the second half of 2022, with plastic debt a burgeoning problem.
NFL
ValueWalk

Paypal Account: How to Withdraw Cash With or Without Your Debit Card

Do you need to get money from your PayPal account but don’t have your debit or credit card on hand? Don’t worry! There are a few ways to do this. You can use an e-check, which is basically an electronic version of a paper check. This method usually takes a few days for the funds to clear, but it is free and easy to do. You can also link your PayPal account to a bank account and transfer funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

What Determines Your Credit Limit and Why Is It Important?

A credit card's credit limit is one of the most important aspects for a cardholder to be aware of. Credit limit not only determines your purchasing power, but it also contributes to your overall financial health. However, issuers don't usually reveal how your credit limit is determined, and they tend...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy