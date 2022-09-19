Instacart is launching its Connected Stores program consisting of six new technologies combining online and in-store shopping to create a personalized experience. The program is first coming to a Bristol Farms location in Irvine, California, according to the announcement (opens in new tab), with plans to expand. Prior to this, Instacart tested a pilot version of Connected Stores across the United States and Canada at select retailers including Schnucks and Joseph’s Classic Market. These locations will get “elements of Connected Stores” with the rollout date still pending. Not all stores will have the full suite of features, however. According to an Instacart representative, it’s up to the retailers themselves to decide what they want to support.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO