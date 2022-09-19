ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

SFGate

How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
money.com

7 Best Cash Back Credit Cards of September 2022

Best with No Annual FeeBest for DiningBest for Custom CategoriesBest for Rotating Categories. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American ExpressChase Freedom Unlimited® Credit CardCapital One SavorU.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature CardChase Freedom Flex℠. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Annual Fee. $95. $0. $95. $0. $0. Base Rate.
LIFESTYLE
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

I’ve Been Traveling On Airline Credit Card Miles For Over 10 Years

Since 2006, I have flown to Italy, France, Spain, and the UK –– 12 flights in total –– and each flight has cost less than $100. I paid for them with miles earned by purchasing everyday necessities like groceries, toiletries, and gasoline, with an airline credit card that earns miles for every dollar spent.
CREDITS & LOANS
Travel Weekly

Flight Centre to rebuild retail network after Covid closures

Flight Centre is to reopen two stores closed during the pandemic as it rebuilds its retail estate and salesforce. The long-haul and tailor-made specialist agency cut its shop network from around 80 shops to 12 in 2020, but now plans to open and reopen sites in strategic locations, with an eventual target of 25 to 30 stores.
RETAIL

