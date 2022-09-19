Read full article on original website
bostonrealestatetimes.com
$150 Million Construction Loan Secured for Suffolk Downs Redevelopment
Revere, MA– National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis and The HYM Investment Group announced that they have secured a $150 million construction loan for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000 square foot multi-family residential building, the first of many set to be delivered at Suffolk Downs. The funding was secured by JLL...
PLANetizen
When Transit-Oriented Development Is Missing the ‘Transit’
An article by Yvonne Abraham in the Boston Globe questions whether the beleaguered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) can fix the region’s transit system before developers and residents lose interest in transit-oriented development (TOD), which ostensibly puts people closer to reliable transportation, jobs, and urban amenities, even as developers around the country embrace TOD (often nudged by government incentives to do so).
WBUR
House advances Boston real estate transfer tax
A proposed tax in Boston hit the House floor Monday in a late-session advancement for the controversial idea of imposing a new charge — up to 2% — on real estate transactions over $2 million in the state's most populous city. The House gave the bill a vote...
massachusetts.edu
UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers
Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
This is how much your heating bill is expected to increase this winter
BOSTON — Nick Wlodychak said it cost him a whopping $450 a month to heat his one-bedroom apartment in Jamaica Plain with electricity last winter. “Yeah it was outrageous,” Wlodychak said. “But what else are you going to do? Just freeze?”. Unfortunately, prices are expected to get...
universalhub.com
Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though
An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
Here’s What You Need To Be Eligible For The MA 2022 Tax Refund
It is official: Starting in November, Bay State taxpayers from The Berkshires to Boston WILL be receiving hundreds of dollars in direct relief as they add a little extra money in their pocket thanks to an obscure law, best known as Chapter 62F that was implemented back in 1986 as a total of $3 billion will be issued for those who are eligible to receive this extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH".
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
ournewton.org
Group Bike Ride To Harvard Square
A nice ride through Nonantum, and along the Charles River to Harvard Square for a hot cup of coffee or tea and a snack. You’ll see how easy and pleasant it is to get to Harvard Square via bicycle. Meet in front of the Star Market on Austin St, in Newtonville, and we’ll leave promptly at 10:00 AM. This is a family-friendly, “no-rider-left-behind” ride and all ages are invited, but all young children must be accompanied by an adult. Bike helmets are required. 12 miles roundtrip. Be sure to check bikenewton.org for last-minute changes.
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps West Roxbury Woman After Banking Scam
You probably get fake texts and emails every day — scammers mimic real companies to trick you into divulging your personal information. A Boston woman mistakenly fell for one of these scams in July when she got a text message she thought came from her bank. "It said it...
Market Basket is America’s best grocery chain amid inflation, study finds
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket has been named America’s best grocery chain for continuing to offer customers low prices at a time of high inflation, according to a new study. An inflation edition of the Retailer Preference Index that contains research provided by the customer data firm dunnhumby...
NECN
‘He Gets Away With It Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
NECN
Boston Keeping Some Street Changes From Orange Line Shutdown
Some of the traffic changes put in place by the City of Boston during the Orange Line shutdown to accommodate shuttles and additional traffic will remain in place permanently, city officials announced Tuesday. That includes permanent changes to Copley Square: a bus lane on Boylston Street from Ring Road to...
