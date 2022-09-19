A nice ride through Nonantum, and along the Charles River to Harvard Square for a hot cup of coffee or tea and a snack. You’ll see how easy and pleasant it is to get to Harvard Square via bicycle. Meet in front of the Star Market on Austin St, in Newtonville, and we’ll leave promptly at 10:00 AM. This is a family-friendly, “no-rider-left-behind” ride and all ages are invited, but all young children must be accompanied by an adult. Bike helmets are required. 12 miles roundtrip. Be sure to check bikenewton.org for last-minute changes.

HARVARD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO