Gaffney, SC

Comments

Sandra Kirian
2d ago

I’m definitely hoping that these children number one get to stay out of the system and their families can have them. I read several of their dads are also deceased. Next, I’m hoping for justice to come to this woman and her children and family members. This In my opinion would be He is charged with Murder. I have definitely watched a lot of trials on different websites so I know it’s going to be a uphill struggle for the prosecution. But praying for this family to receive true justice for these children. 💕💕💕💕

Reply
15
Hatrick
2d ago

He could not even legally own a gun due to his record, Drinking and shooting firearms near other people's residence is a recipe for disaster,but This sounds like it was intentional!🤔

Reply
14
Sonya Sneed
2d ago

He got mad because a black woman was telling him what to do. Never in a million years did he think someone was going to get killed and he didn't care. So what ever the max sentence is that should be his time.

Reply
14
 

Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'

Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Independent

Elementary school teacher and her two children found shot dead at South Carolina home

A teacher and her two children were found dead in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.Law enforcement officers arrived at a home in the area to perform a welfare check, and eventually forced their way into the home where they found the bodies of 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and eight-year-old Emily Moberley.All three died of gunshot wounds, authorities said. It is unclear who perpetrated the shootings. Ms Moberley was an elementary school teacher in the county. Horry County Schools released a statement in the aftermath of the deaths offering the services of its trained counselours to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
People

Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was shot by an allegedly intoxicated neighbor, who was shooting items on his property Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate is being remembered as someone who would give her friends "the shirt off her back," neighbor Latosha McFadden told the Associated Press. Last month, the 42-year-old South Carolina mother of nine was killed when Nicholas Skylar Lucas, a neighbor allegedly known to engage in target shooting at objects on his lawn, shot her dead with a .45-caliber handgun. Though originally charged with involuntary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
