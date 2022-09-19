I’m definitely hoping that these children number one get to stay out of the system and their families can have them. I read several of their dads are also deceased. Next, I’m hoping for justice to come to this woman and her children and family members. This In my opinion would be He is charged with Murder. I have definitely watched a lot of trials on different websites so I know it’s going to be a uphill struggle for the prosecution. But praying for this family to receive true justice for these children. 💕💕💕💕
He could not even legally own a gun due to his record, Drinking and shooting firearms near other people's residence is a recipe for disaster,but This sounds like it was intentional!🤔
He got mad because a black woman was telling him what to do. Never in a million years did he think someone was going to get killed and he didn't care. So what ever the max sentence is that should be his time.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Elementary school teacher and her two children found shot dead at South Carolina home
Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'
Woman Stabs Roommates Until She Thinks They're Dead, Then Goes Shopping
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Mom sues Alabama youth facility where son died by suicide to escape ‘living hell’
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Two ‘severely decomposed’ bodies discovered in former Rhode Island mayor's home
Former Alabama Football Player Pleads Guilty To Killing Nursing Student Over AirPods
Student and Faculty Member Found Dead on University of South Carolina Campus
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
Black woman harassed by racists at a Georgia bar (video)
Oxygen
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 31