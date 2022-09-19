Our Night Full of Color Filled with Hope is happening on Wednesday, September 21, as the Cardinals host the Whiteland Warriors! JV starts at 6pm with Varsity to follow. We have 4 AMAZING baskets we will be raffling off this year with all proceeds supporting Cystic Fibrosis and Ovarian Cancer research. It is $5 for an entry for each basket. Fans can purchase entries online (CLICK HERE) or pay by check or cash at the game (exact cash only – change will not be made if paying by cash). Because we have the online option, you do NOT have to be present to win. Winners will be drawn in between the 2nd and 3rd set during the Varsity game!

