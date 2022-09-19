ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Final Resting Place Isn’t Where You Might Think

By Nia Noelle
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
Source: VICTORIA JONES / Getty

Millions across the world watched her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service on Monday, March 19th at Westminster Abbey in London. Westminster Abbey has a lot of significance to the Queen because it was the place where she was crowned 69 years before her passing and it’s also where she married her husband, Prince Philip, 75 years ago.

But is this Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place? One would think so since at the end of the ceremony her casket was lowered into the royal family vault below the chapel. But it isn’t

Queen Elizabeth’s casket was removed later that evening and taken to the King George VI Memorial Chapel for a private burial service for the royal family. There the queen will be reunited with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), and her sister’s ashes Princess Margaret (who requested to be cremated) in the chapel. Her husband Prince Philip’s coffin will also be relocated from the royal vault where he has been since his passing to the King George VI Memorial Chapel so they can finally be laid to rest together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbZ1R_0i2Ep4S400
Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

Many have asked if will they will be able to pay their respects to the Queen and her family in their final resting place of King George VI Memorial Chapel. That question remains unanswered at the time. Normally when you buy a ticket to visit Windsor Castle that ticket would include the chapel, but Windsor Castle was closed to visitors at the time of the Queen’s passing in mourning. Royal mourning usually lasts twelve days so it is possible in the future.

Under normal circumstances, the chapel is closed to visitors during services on Sunday. Visitors are welcome to tour St George’s Chapel on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4:15 pm. The last entry for visitors is permitted at 4 pm so be sure to be punctual if you are planning an afternoon visit. Check the Royal Collection Trust Website for future information. on visits.

Queen Elizabeth II Final Resting Place Isn’t Where You Might Think was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

