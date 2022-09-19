ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Golf team crowned District Champs, Clanton and Slaughter finish first and second in individual competition

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

Hembree: ‘(McGehee) is going to be a tough test for us’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show

Ahead of the second conference clash of the 2022 season between Warren and McGehee, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Coleman Horn presents Rotary program on Warren eSports

The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday for their weekly meeting at First United Methodist Church. Rotarian and Warren Superintendent Bryan Cornish introduced Mr. Coleman Horn as his program. Mr. Horn teaches biology at the high school, but is also the coordinator for the eSports program. He explained that eSports is sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association and that the team currently competes in two games that are offered called League of Legends and Rocket League. The program was started six years ago and Warren has already had some success by advancing to the playoffs of the state’s eSports league. The Lumberjacks compete against schools across the state of all sizes. Mr. Horn stated that they have a fall and spring season and he currently has 22 kids on the team, but expects that number to rise in the spring. He closed the program by answering a number of questions from the group.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, 1945-2022

Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, age 77 of Marion, LA passed away on September 15, 2022 in Monroe, LA. She was born July 3, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to the late Carson Dodson, Sr. and Louise Maness Dodson. She was a Baptist. Other than her parents she is preceded in...
MARION, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Hot Springs, AR
Warren, AR
Sports
salineriverchronicle.com

Charles Lee Simpson

Charles Lee Simpson, age 81, of Warren, AR died Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the Bradley County Medical Center, Warren, AR. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Douglas Gale Simpson, his infant brother, John Edward, his parents Perry Lee and Audrey Jackson Simpson. Charles is survived by...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Charles Nichols, 1934-2022

Charles Nichols age 88, of Warren, AR died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Chapel Woods Nursing Home. He was born May 5th, 1934, a son of the late Calvin Nichols and Maude Johnson Nichols. Charles loved to work, for many years he owned and operated Nichols Logging until he sold it to his son David and Jeannelle Nichols. Charles grew up behind the wheel of his car or truck looking for any drag race he could stir up. He was a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist church and the widow of Linda Bradley Nichols who he married in June 9th 1961. He was also preceded in death by brothers Sambo Nichols, Jr. Nichols and Punkin Nichols, sisters Hazel Bond, Marie Williams, Betty Cater and Eloise Nichols.
WARREN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#District Champs#The State Golf Tournament
ehshigusher.com

The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control

El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

County has heard nothing new on more money for bell tower

In response to a question from a Justice of the Peace regarding the status of securing additional money to help finish reconstruction of the Courthouse Bell Tower, Judge Klay Mckinney told the Quorum Court that the County remains some $56,000 short of having enough grant money to complete the needed work, and he has not heard a word lately about the prospects of getting the $56,000 covered by the State in some capacity. The County has received two grants from the State after running into unexpected construction issues. Judge McKinney reported the work was progressing and he hoped to have it completed in another six weeks. He said he was moving ahead regardless of the additional grant money because the work had to be completed as soon as possible.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy