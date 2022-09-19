Golf team crowned District Champs, Clanton and Slaughter finish first and second in individual competition

Read full article on original website
Related
Hembree: ‘(McGehee) is going to be a tough test for us’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of the second conference clash of the 2022 season between Warren and McGehee, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
2022 Bradley County Fair Best of Show for Livestock announced
The following is the complete list of the 2022 Bradley County Fair Livestock winners. Congratulations to all who participated!
Coleman Horn presents Rotary program on Warren eSports
The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday for their weekly meeting at First United Methodist Church. Rotarian and Warren Superintendent Bryan Cornish introduced Mr. Coleman Horn as his program. Mr. Horn teaches biology at the high school, but is also the coordinator for the eSports program. He explained that eSports is sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association and that the team currently competes in two games that are offered called League of Legends and Rocket League. The program was started six years ago and Warren has already had some success by advancing to the playoffs of the state’s eSports league. The Lumberjacks compete against schools across the state of all sizes. Mr. Horn stated that they have a fall and spring season and he currently has 22 kids on the team, but expects that number to rise in the spring. He closed the program by answering a number of questions from the group.
Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, 1945-2022
Bonnie Louise Dickens Brantley, age 77 of Marion, LA passed away on September 15, 2022 in Monroe, LA. She was born July 3, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to the late Carson Dodson, Sr. and Louise Maness Dodson. She was a Baptist. Other than her parents she is preceded in...
2022 Bradley County Fair in the books after a successful week of festivities
The Annual Bradley County Fair, an historic event for residents throughout our local community, was held this past week, September 12-17, 2022. The bulk of the festivities kicked off Thursday as fair exhibits were judged and the beef, goat, and sheep portion of the livestock show was held. Friday, the...
Charles Lee Simpson
Charles Lee Simpson, age 81, of Warren, AR died Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the Bradley County Medical Center, Warren, AR. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Douglas Gale Simpson, his infant brother, John Edward, his parents Perry Lee and Audrey Jackson Simpson. Charles is survived by...
Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
Charles Nichols, 1934-2022
Charles Nichols age 88, of Warren, AR died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Chapel Woods Nursing Home. He was born May 5th, 1934, a son of the late Calvin Nichols and Maude Johnson Nichols. Charles loved to work, for many years he owned and operated Nichols Logging until he sold it to his son David and Jeannelle Nichols. Charles grew up behind the wheel of his car or truck looking for any drag race he could stir up. He was a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist church and the widow of Linda Bradley Nichols who he married in June 9th 1961. He was also preceded in death by brothers Sambo Nichols, Jr. Nichols and Punkin Nichols, sisters Hazel Bond, Marie Williams, Betty Cater and Eloise Nichols.
ehshigusher.com
The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control
El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
KATV
'Step it up:' group of Pine Bluff pastors hope to help city reduce homicide rate
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A group of pastors from Pine Bluff are hoping to bring change by providing suggestions on how to lower the homicide rate. One of the members from the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance told KATV, if they want to see change then they have to be an agent for change.
County has heard nothing new on more money for bell tower
In response to a question from a Justice of the Peace regarding the status of securing additional money to help finish reconstruction of the Courthouse Bell Tower, Judge Klay Mckinney told the Quorum Court that the County remains some $56,000 short of having enough grant money to complete the needed work, and he has not heard a word lately about the prospects of getting the $56,000 covered by the State in some capacity. The County has received two grants from the State after running into unexpected construction issues. Judge McKinney reported the work was progressing and he hoped to have it completed in another six weeks. He said he was moving ahead regardless of the additional grant money because the work had to be completed as soon as possible.
