NHL
Isles Day to Day: 2022 Training Camp Opens
News, notes and photos from the first day of Islanders training camp. The New York Islanders opened the on-ice portion of training camp on Thursday. Fifty-nine players, including 34 forwards, 18 defensemen and 7 goalies, were invited to the 2022 camp. The team will play six preseason games, with the...
markerzone.com
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to 1-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers signed their restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year deal worth $798,000 on Thursday. McLeod,
NBC Sports
With Ellis report, Flyers have scary unknown on verge of camp
The Flyers lost 57 games last season. They had separate losing streaks of 13 games and 10 games. Their 25-46-11 finish marked one of the worst years in franchise history for a team that was birthed in 1967. Two absences, among the team's various injuries, were most damaging: Ryan Ellis...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Training camps open around the NHL on Thursday after another short offseason, a third in a row squeezed by the pandemic. That doesn’t bother Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon one bit. For one of hockey’s best players and his teammates, it’s already time to get back on the ice...
NHL
Gaudreau focusing on new home with Blue Jackets, arrival of first child
COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau woke up Wednesday in a new house in a new city, about to join a new team with his wife about to deliver their first child at any time. The moving vans hadn't arrived yet. The nursery wasn't ready. Gaudreau needed navigation to make the 10-minute...
NBC Sports
Tortorella's purpose, roster spots, more in 5 Flyers camp storylines
John Tortorella's first Flyers training camp breaks out of the gate bright and early Thursday. The head coach is ready to push his team and learn who is going to be a part of its initial attempt at turning around the franchise. The Flyers are trying to get back up...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates
Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
