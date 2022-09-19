ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NHL

Isles Day to Day: 2022 Training Camp Opens

News, notes and photos from the first day of Islanders training camp. The New York Islanders opened the on-ice portion of training camp on Thursday. Fifty-nine players, including 34 forwards, 18 defensemen and 7 goalies, were invited to the 2022 camp. The team will play six preseason games, with the...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

With Ellis report, Flyers have scary unknown on verge of camp

The Flyers lost 57 games last season. They had separate losing streaks of 13 games and 10 games. Their 25-46-11 finish marked one of the worst years in franchise history for a team that was birthed in 1967. Two absences, among the team's various injuries, were most damaging: Ryan Ellis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More

The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates

Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
NHL
NHL

Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs

Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

