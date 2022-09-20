ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Golf Championship draws friendships, rivalries and generational competition

Before Brian Dreier worries about defending his title in the Cumberland County Golf Championship in October, he has to be the best player in his own family. Dreier won the CCGC for the second time at Gates Four Golf & Country Club last year with a 54-hole score of even par 216. Meanwhile, his son, 16-year-old Sutton, won the junior division, and his father-in-law, Gary Robinson, an eight-time CCGC champion, tied for sixth in the championship division.
crbjbizwire.com

Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer

Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen

Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
PINEHURST, NC
The Robesonian

Lumberton native honored at NCNA Annual Convention

RALEIGH — Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh Sept. 15-16 for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th Annual Convention. The event primarily provides an opportunity for professional development, continuing education, and networking, while also serving as a chance to honor nurses and those outside the profession who have made significant impacts on healthcare.
RALEIGH, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville fire chief suspended

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

RCS swears in new school resource officer

HAMLET — Tuesday morning, Richmond County Schools had the pleasure of swearing in Officer Tonya Gay. Officer Gay developed her love for law enforcement in 2005 when she began as a telecommunicator. In 2016 she became a certified officer; in 2018 a School Resource Officer, where she served in Hoke County Schools. Officer Gay said that her husband is retired from the Scotland County Sherriff’s office and is also currently serving students with his position as a campus police officer at UNCP.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester

Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

