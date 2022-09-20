Read full article on original website
Local roundup: Bulldogs beat Midway on the pitch
ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 2-1 win over Midway on Senior Night Wednesday in St. Pauls. St. Pauls (6-
Golf Championship draws friendships, rivalries and generational competition
Before Brian Dreier worries about defending his title in the Cumberland County Golf Championship in October, he has to be the best player in his own family. Dreier won the CCGC for the second time at Gates Four Golf & Country Club last year with a 54-hole score of even par 216. Meanwhile, his son, 16-year-old Sutton, won the junior division, and his father-in-law, Gary Robinson, an eight-time CCGC champion, tied for sixth in the championship division.
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RACING AND RAP: Rigs, trucks to compete on oval; Struggle Jennings headlining post-race concert at Rockingham Speedway
ROCKINGHAM — Big rigs return to Rockingham Speedway on Saturday as part of a double-header race followed by a concert. The FASS Big Rig Series and the CRS Super Truck Series will each have drivers battling it out around the oval track for the second time within a year.
The Rock is racing with return of NC22 Series
ROCKINGHAM — The Rocktoberfast celebration continues this week at Rockingham Dragway where one of drag racing’s most popular new spinoffs rolls into the no prep spotlight with the return of the Columbia Car Meets NC22 series, combined with the Auto Culture Events Car Show. Roll racing, a rolling...
Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer
Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen
Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
Lumberton native honored at NCNA Annual Convention
RALEIGH — Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh Sept. 15-16 for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th Annual Convention. The event primarily provides an opportunity for professional development, continuing education, and networking, while also serving as a chance to honor nurses and those outside the profession who have made significant impacts on healthcare.
Whiteville fire chief suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
‘I did that happy dance:’ Wake County man wins big after forgetting he bought lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is dancing for joy after winning $25,000 a year for the rest of his life on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials said Tuesday that Kenneth Kiriazes, 64, bought a Lucky for Life ticket but forgot about it in his truck before checking it last week.
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
RCS swears in new school resource officer
HAMLET — Tuesday morning, Richmond County Schools had the pleasure of swearing in Officer Tonya Gay. Officer Gay developed her love for law enforcement in 2005 when she began as a telecommunicator. In 2016 she became a certified officer; in 2018 a School Resource Officer, where she served in Hoke County Schools. Officer Gay said that her husband is retired from the Scotland County Sherriff’s office and is also currently serving students with his position as a campus police officer at UNCP.
Trio charged in robbery of Rockingham Dollar General
ROCKINGHAM — A man and two women are facing criminal charges, accused of robbing a retail store late Tuesday night. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar General on W. Green Street just before 10 p.m. Sept. 10 after it had reportedly been robbed. Employees...
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester
Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
Richmond County pair charged in safecracking investigation
ROCKINGHAM — Two landlords are facing criminal charges, accused of opening a deceased tenant’s safe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Tony Eugene McLean and and 60-year-old Norma Sue McLean, both of Rockingham, had taken a safe from the home of a tenant who had died.
