Before Brian Dreier worries about defending his title in the Cumberland County Golf Championship in October, he has to be the best player in his own family. Dreier won the CCGC for the second time at Gates Four Golf & Country Club last year with a 54-hole score of even par 216. Meanwhile, his son, 16-year-old Sutton, won the junior division, and his father-in-law, Gary Robinson, an eight-time CCGC champion, tied for sixth in the championship division.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO