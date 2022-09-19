Read full article on original website
Related
Can Dolphins Defense Control Josh Allen?
The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season
NFL standings 2022: Jaguars are only AFC South team with a win
The Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South standings and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Of course, it doesn’t end today, though. Not even close. There’s still 16 more weeks of NFL action before the playoff start in January, more than enough time for early divisional leads to disappear and slow starters to surge back into contention.
Yardbarker
‘Trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it’: Bills star Stefon Diggs wants to ‘grow old’ with Josh Allen
Christmas is still a few months ahead, but Stefon Diggs already has plans for his Christmas card, and he wants Josh Allen to be a part of it. “Like family. That’s my guy. I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it,” Diggs said of Allen on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”
Mics caught Bills’ Jordan Poyer confidently calling his shot right before making an interception
Early in this NFL season, it seems like the Bills are pro football’s unquestioned juggernaut. Buffalo took the Titans to task in their most recent performance by putting on a show in a 41-7 shellacking on Monday Night Football. The Bills were so dominant that they made Derrick Henry look pedestrian, while Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel simply couldn’t stomach the beatdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Week 3 matchups: Bills-Dolphins battle to remain undefeated; Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady
Week 2 was week of the comebacks. What does this week have in store? USA TODAY Sports previews Week 3 matchups. One of the biggest is Bills-Dolphins.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes evaluates performance of offense after two games
The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been lethal since preseason with Patrick Mahomes under center. The former league MVP has been sharp in 2022, connecting with multiple receivers and keeping defenses on their heels. The explosion to start the new season for the Chiefs offense has caught some critics by...
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell smashes Steelers guitar to pump up Browns crowd
Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt mates Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland took part in Browns pregame festivities as "Dawg Pound" captains.
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
Von Miller: Bills defense has 'killer instinct'
New free agency addition Von Miller has been making an impact on the Buffalo Bills defensive unit and pass rush. And it’s showing only two games into the 2022 NFL season. Miller, along with second-year players like Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and defensive leaders like LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, are attacking opposing offenses with robust energy.
Comments / 0