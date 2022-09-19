Christmas is still a few months ahead, but Stefon Diggs already has plans for his Christmas card, and he wants Josh Allen to be a part of it. “Like family. That’s my guy. I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it,” Diggs said of Allen on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO