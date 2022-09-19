ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it’: Bills star Stefon Diggs wants to ‘grow old’ with Josh Allen

Christmas is still a few months ahead, but Stefon Diggs already has plans for his Christmas card, and he wants Josh Allen to be a part of it. “Like family. That’s my guy. I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it,” Diggs said of Allen on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”
Mics caught Bills’ Jordan Poyer confidently calling his shot right before making an interception

Early in this NFL season, it seems like the Bills are pro football’s unquestioned juggernaut. Buffalo took the Titans to task in their most recent performance by putting on a show in a 41-7 shellacking on Monday Night Football. The Bills were so dominant that they made Derrick Henry look pedestrian, while Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel simply couldn’t stomach the beatdown.
Von Miller: Bills defense has 'killer instinct'

New free agency addition Von Miller has been making an impact on the Buffalo Bills defensive unit and pass rush. And it’s showing only two games into the 2022 NFL season. Miller, along with second-year players like Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and defensive leaders like LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, are attacking opposing offenses with robust energy.
