ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII TV3

Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy