Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
KIII TV3
Trauma influencing parents' response to school lockdowns, hoaxes, and rumors
SAN ANTONIO — Reports of fights, bomb threats, and shootings at Texas schools have drawn hundreds of panicked parents to their children's campuses in the last week. None of the incidents posed a serious threat to students. In some cases, hoaxes and rumors prompted false alarms. Still, parents' reaction...
KIII TV3
How the Texas GOP tried to get Libertarian candidates removed from your November ballot
DALLAS — After several Republicans tried to kick several Libertarians off the November ballot, there is no hiding the bad blood between the two parties. The chair of the Libertarian Party of Texas claims Republicans started targeting them once their brand started growing and more voters began recognizing the party.
KIII TV3
Parents are pulling their kids out of public school to homeschool, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Post pandemic, the homeschooling boom hasn't let up. According to data released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), many families are still making the switch. In an open records request made by the Texas Home School Coalition (THSC), the TEA revealed withdrawals from public school to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
$3.3M federal grant awarded to Texas DPS to help reduce rape kit backlog
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has helped the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) secure a $3.3 million grant to reduce the state's DNA rape kit backlog. The funding for this grant comes from the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog...
KIII TV3
TROPICAL UPDATE: Major Hurricane Fiona & Tropical Storm Gaston are not a threat to TX. INVEST 98L, needs to be watched closely.
The tropical system to watch in Texas is INVEST 98L in the Atlantic, moving toward the Caribbean. It's possible that system develops & moves into the Gulf next week.
Comments / 0