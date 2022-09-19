Read full article on original website
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’
President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration thinks you are stupid
The Biden administration has no answers to the challenges the country is facing, so administration officials have resorted to treating voters like they are stupid. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that “we’re celebrating” the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate bill that Democrats have pretended will ease inflation. Meanwhile, inflation for the 12 months ending in August sits at 8.3%, virtually the same as the July figure of 8.5%. Food prices are up 11% over the last 12 months. Biden’s “celebration” of beating inflation took place while the stock market hit a two-year low after the worse-than-expected inflation report.
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Biden responds to another heckler at his latest speech: 'Let him go, everybody's entitled to be an idiot'
President Joe Biden responded to a heckler during a Monday Labor Day speech in Milwaukee. "Let him go. Look, everybody's entitled to be an idiot," Biden said after someone tried to interrupt his speech. During his speech, Biden praised labor unions while showing support for the democrats up for election...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles
PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
Washington Examiner
Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again
Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Washington Examiner
'They've got no shame': Biden mocks GOP at Democratic National Committee rally
OXON HILL, Maryland — President Joe Biden ribbed Republicans before a friendly audience, making fun of the party for taking credit for Democratic-led efforts and pretending not to remember former President Donald Trump's name. During an address to the Democratic National Committee before November's midterm elections, Biden underscored his...
NPR
President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA
The war in Ukraine is dominating this year's general assembly. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the world body about newly discovered graves in formerly Russian occupied territory. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is...
NPR
This midterm season, the role of the debate has changed
Debates are a tradition in American politics. But in this year's midterms, there are fewer events where candidates share a stage. We're at the start of fall, which means crunching leaves and cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice and people who hate pumpkin spice. And in an election year, it also means debate season, which is a little different this year. NPR's Don Gonyea reports on the debate over debates.
Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that "the pandemic is over," even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
NPR
Ukraine and Russia will be in focus as Biden speaks to U.N. General Assembly
President Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly with Russia's war in Ukraine — and the impact on world food supplies — in sharp focus. President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.
