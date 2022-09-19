ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

24/7 Wall St.

50 Cities With Huge Populations Living on Food Stamps

The number of Americans relying on government assistance for basic needs has been on the rise. According to the latest Census data, 12.4% of American households, nearly 16 million in all, received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in 2021. This marks a substantial increase of 2.7 million households — or 1.7 percentage points — from […]
Phys.org

Female Airbnb hosts earn thousands less per year than male hosts

Female Airbnb hosts in the United States earn on average about 25% less per year than their male counterparts for their rentals, according to our new study. That's slightly higher than the annual gender wage gap reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and adds up to more than US$4,000 in lower earnings per year.
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in eight states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, and New Jersey are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
