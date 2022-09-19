Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans are ready to buy a home if housing market crashes, survey finds
Most Americans expect the housing market to crash soon and expect to purchase a home if it does, according to a recent survey. ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent Americans anticipate the market to crash, while 63 percent said they want it to happen. Around three-quarters plan to buy if the market crashes.
50 Cities With Huge Populations Living on Food Stamps
The number of Americans relying on government assistance for basic needs has been on the rise. According to the latest Census data, 12.4% of American households, nearly 16 million in all, received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in 2021. This marks a substantial increase of 2.7 million households — or 1.7 percentage points — from […]
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
Four Washington state cities rank in the bottom half of best and worst places to retire
(The Center Square) – Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst places to retire. Four Washington state cities made the list, but all were in the bottom half of the 182 cities ranked. Seattle was Washington’s top-ranked city, coming in at No....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Female Airbnb hosts earn thousands less per year than male hosts
Female Airbnb hosts in the United States earn on average about 25% less per year than their male counterparts for their rentals, according to our new study. That's slightly higher than the annual gender wage gap reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and adds up to more than US$4,000 in lower earnings per year.
These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high
Workers who earn minimum wage in eight states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, and New Jersey are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires. It's a signal of the "quiet fleecing" that's been plaguing American workers' wages for decades.
Where Has Cost of Living Increased the Most Since 2020?
Nationwide, life has gotten more expensive. From the cost of groceries to getting your hair cut, people are feeling the pinch. According to one recent survey, 59% of Americans said they were worried...
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
Looking To Move? Here Are The 10 Cities With The Highest Rent Growth — And 4 That Declined — In The US
Asking rents in the U.S. reached a record high in August, but for the third consecutive month, rent growth decelerated slightly. Redfin data indicated the median national asking rent increased 11% year-over-year to $2,039, but decreased from a peak gain of 19% in March, making it the weakest annual growth in a year.
Comments / 0