Amarillo, TX

beckerspayer.com

Curative introduces no-copay health plan in Texas

Healthcare startup Curative, best-known for providing COVID-19 testing, is introducing a health plan with no copays or deductibles. The company is offering the new plan in the Austin, Texas, area, with plans to expand throughout Texas over the next year, Curative said Sept. 21. The announcement comes as the startup lays off 109 employees from its testing business in California.
AUSTIN, TX
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Texas, Southwestern Health Resources ending in-network services Oct. 3

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Farmers Branch-based Southwestern Health Resources will have no in-network contract with each other after Oct. 3 without a new agreement, WFAA reported Sept. 20. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending break could leave up to 450,000 people without in-network coverage across...
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

5 recent payer-provider contract breaks

From an impending expired contract between BCBS and Texas Health Resources to Penn State swapping Aetna for Highmark to administer employee benefits, these are five recent payer-provider contract breaks:. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will no longer have an in-network contract with Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS DFW

Why a name change could help with the shortage of school psychologists in Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - After years of COVID-19 isolation and recent school shootings, Texas students are in need of more mental health support and many are at risk of not getting it.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found one in five kids in the U.S. need mental health support and yet nearly 80% don't receive services."I worry about that, 100%," said Kelsey Theis, president of Texas Association of School Psychologists. "There are many students out there that just go without the help."Theis is one of more than 2,000 school psychologists working in Texas schools.School psychologists are graduate level professionals...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials clarify on not authorizing petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the city of Amarillo, provided more information Wednesday on why the recent referendum petition surrounding the Civic Center funding ordinance was not able to be authorized by her office. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, the city announced Monday that the petition seeking to overturn […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
AMARILLO, TX
beckerspayer.com

Startup Cityblock Health expanding to Indiana to serve MDwise plan members

Cityblock Health, a New York City-based startup focused on providing care to low-income patients, is expanding to Indiana through a partnership with MDwise. According to a Sept. 20 news release, the partnership is expected to serve around 10,000 Hoosiers on MDwise Medicaid and Medicare plans. MDwise provides health insurance to over 410,000 people in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy