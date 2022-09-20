Worker at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City stabbed; police search for suspect

A hospital worker was stabbed in an apparently random attack in Panorama City Monday evening, prompting a lockdown of the facility, according to authorities.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division were sent to Mission Community Hospital on Roscoe Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s or 50s wearing all black clothing, was armed with a knife and stabbed the worker at the entrance of the hospital, police said.

The employee was taken to Northridge Hospital in critical condition.

A hospital worker was stabbed in Panorama City Monday, prompting a lockdown, according to authorities.

A doctor at the Panorama City hospital told Eyewitness News that other doctors and nurses jumped into action to help the victim, who is in stable condition.

"It's just scary and it's just a really sad thing that it's going to happen at a place where you're really trying to help people and save them," said Dr. James Higgins. "Instead, it's almost like the opposite is occurring right in front of the hospital."

Police said the suspect was chased out of the hospital by good Samaritans but wasn't apprehended. He reportedly took off running along Willis Avenue, according to witnesses. He remains outstanding.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

A motive for the attack has not been determined, but authorities don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other.