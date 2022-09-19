Read full article on original website
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
wdrb.com
JCPS spending $20,000 and counting on incentive for advance notice of teacher retirements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has paid thousands of dollars to certified teachers who let the district know they planned to retire after the 2021-22 school year. Records obtained by WDRB News show JCPS paid recent retirees $20,000 in June and July through the $500 incentives. August...
wdrb.com
2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
Simmons College dedicates old Central High building; now known as Ida B. Wells Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing a piece of Louisville history back to life. The school dedicated the old Central High School near the Limerick neighborhood on Thursday. Simmons said it will now become the Ida B. Wells Hall, named after the prominent journalist and early...
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Student facing discipline after gun found at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is being disciplined after a gun was found at Moore High School. In a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, principal Traci Hunt said the student had alerted a staff member about the weapon in their backpack. They told school officials the gun was...
wdrb.com
Final restaurant to join Paristown Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market. Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap...
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
WLKY.com
Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
Councilmen criticize Louisville mayor's role in violence intervention program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Council members Mark Fox and Anthony Piagentini criticized the mayor's office Monday for "not properly executing" Group violence intervention (GVI). The Republican and Democrat councilmen pointed to Louisville's homicide numbers as proof of the program's improper implementation. While shootings are down 33% from this time last...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
'No vacancy exists': Louisville politician sues Secretary of State to get on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville politician is suing the Secretary of State and the Jefferson County Clerk, just weeks away from the general election, claiming they're violating voters' rights by refusing to put a democrat on the House District 29 ballot. Secretary Michael Adam's office said the democrats missed...
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 SG George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes earlier this month.
Louisville.com
Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
spectrumnews1.com
Black Lou Coffee Week celebrates Louisville’s Black-owned coffee shops, roasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For an entire week in September, seven Black-owned coffee shops and roasters will be featured as part of an event called Black Lou Coffee Week. Seven Black-owned coffee shops and roasters will be featured. The week ends with a free documentary screening. The businesses being featured...
marinelink.com
ACBL Planning to Repurpose Jeffboat Site
File photo: A newly constructed barge is launched at the Jeffboat yard in Jeffersonville, Ind. (Photo: Jeffboat) The city of Jeffersonville, Ind. announced plans are underway to redevelop the shuttered site of one of the nation’s oldest, largest and best-known inland shipbuilders. The city said it is working with...
