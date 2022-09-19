Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
visitdetroit.com
5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall
In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
Eater
Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire
Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture. Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested...
civiccentertv.com
West Bloomfield Lakers Football: 2022 Season, Week 5 @ Rochester Adams Highlanders
The L-BOYZ finally get their MHSAA playoff rematch at the Rochester Adams Highlanders, looking to take control of the OAA-Red and avenge their 2021 playoff defeat!. Cable TV: This game will be broadcast on Civic Center TV (Comcast 15/AT&T 99) and WBTV (Comcast 19/AT&T 99)!. Streaming: This game will be...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
'Hey You': The Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd is coming to Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters have a chance to experience that music like never before this weekend when Paramount’s Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd comes to the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Friday night.
Emagine Theatre Halloween Kids Film Series 2022
Emagine Theatre Halloween Kids Film Series 2022 schedule and movies info. $3 Halloween movies for kids and families featuring classics suitable for all ages. In addition to $3 movies, Magic Pack boxes will be available for purchase for just $5 and include a small popcorn and small drink. The film...
I-94 in Detroit will be closed again next week as work continues on innovative Second Avenue bridge
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old won't let Moroun company buy her out of Detroit's Cadillac Heights
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ninety-two year-old Savannah Lewis is one of the last few holdouts in a land grab in Detroit's Cadillac Heights neighborhood. "At my age I’m darn near 100," she said. "What the heck, I look like (I'm) buying another house?" Since 1962 she’s called this place...
Look Inside This Historic Abandoned Detroit Police Station
It's a place I can't say I'd like to have explored maybe fifty years ago. Today, on the other hand, that would be a different story. An open police department is less appealing than an abandoned one. Historic Detroit Police Station - Abandoned. If you drove past it, you could...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
Radio Ink
Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak
Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
