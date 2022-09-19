ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
visitdetroit.com

5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall

In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
Eater

Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire

Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture. Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Food Drink#Beverages
Oakland County Moms

Emagine Theatre Halloween Kids Film Series 2022

Emagine Theatre Halloween Kids Film Series 2022 schedule and movies info. $3 Halloween movies for kids and families featuring classics suitable for all ages. In addition to $3 movies, Magic Pack boxes will be available for purchase for just $5 and include a small popcorn and small drink. The film...
NOVI, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy