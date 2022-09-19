Read full article on original website
Related
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
My North.com
Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks
This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
fox2detroit.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9&10 News
On Person Dead After Three Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes...
67-year-old man punched multiple times in head during road rage encounter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A 67-year-old man is recovering after he was punched in the head multiple times Saturday morning by a 25-year-old Benzie County man following a road rage incident. According to 9&10 News, the victim was assaulted in the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot after the two men pulled into the lot.
Roscommon Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking to Identify Suspect in Lyon Twp. Break-In
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Lyon Township break-in. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a residence on Harold Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11. The suspect left the residence before deputies arrived. A neighbor recalled...
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is wanted on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Allen Barron, 37, is wanted on multiple charges. His location is not currently known, but he was last seen downstate in Waterford. If you have any information,...
Comments / 0